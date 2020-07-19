Syinix Sold 3126 Units of Android TV on First Day of Launch

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 19 July

2020 – Syinix Electronics

launched its first Android TV in Kenya on the 15th of July 2020. The launch

was hosted by Size 8 Reborn on NTV and Startimes Zoon Kenya with

a live launch promotion which was held simultaneously. This live promotion will

continue to run from 15th July 2020 to 21st July 2020 at

the 10:30 pm time slot.

The

Syinix A20 Series received phenomenal praise from both industry experts and the

users alike. During the live telecast, the promotion garnered over 1500 hotline

calls and over 2000 Facebook’s inbox messages for product details and orders. Syinix Android TV is an immediate hit with customers

as it sold over 3,000 units on its first day of launch. The Syinix Adroid TV’s many

features to enhance viewers experience at affordable price has proved to be

popular choice.

3126

sales on the first launch promotion day





The Syinix A20 series comes in 32” 43” 50” 55” screen inch

variations. Syinix prioritize after sales care by offering users a 12+12

warranty on the new Syinix Adroid TV and has team to answer users’ questions,

resolve support issues and partners with Carlcare to provide free repair

service for the duration of the warranty period.

The new

Android TV is now compatible with Google assistant. This compatibility allows the

users to quickly find and play their favorite shows, get answers, and control

their smart home devices easily. It also comes standard with the Chrome cast

built-in feature. The Syinix Android TV allows streaming of shows, movies, music,

sports and games from mobile device onto the television screen.

HDR advanced image processing technology supports the

breathtaking quality of Syinix A20 Series, in which the visual effects of real

environments can be better reflected and offers a richer, more realistic color experience.

The Syinix Android TV’s frameless structure making the television more aesthetically

pleasing.

With all these cutting-edge technologies and the most

advance features, the new Syinix Android TV offers the customers a rich viewing

experience. In partnership with CarlCare, the users will be able to enjoy

Syinix’s first-class after-sales services anytime and anywhere.