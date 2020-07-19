Syinix Sold 3126 Units of Android TV on First Day of Launch
NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 19 July
2020 – Syinix Electronics
launched its first Android TV in Kenya on the 15th of July 2020. The launch
was hosted by Size 8 Reborn on NTV and Startimes Zoon Kenya with
a live launch promotion which was held simultaneously. This live promotion will
continue to run from 15th July 2020 to 21st July 2020 at
the 10:30 pm time slot.
The
Syinix A20 Series received phenomenal praise from both industry experts and the
users alike. During the live telecast, the promotion garnered over 1500 hotline
calls and over 2000 Facebook’s inbox messages for product details and orders. Syinix Android TV is an immediate hit with customers
as it sold over 3,000 units on its first day of launch. The Syinix Adroid TV’s many
features to enhance viewers experience at affordable price has proved to be
popular choice.
3126
sales on the first launch promotion day
The Syinix A20 series comes in 32” 43” 50” 55” screen inch
variations. Syinix prioritize after sales care by offering users a 12+12
warranty on the new Syinix Adroid TV and has team to answer users’ questions,
resolve support issues and partners with Carlcare to provide free repair
service for the duration of the warranty period.
The new
Android TV is now compatible with Google assistant. This compatibility allows the
users to quickly find and play their favorite shows, get answers, and control
their smart home devices easily. It also comes standard with the Chrome cast
built-in feature. The Syinix Android TV allows streaming of shows, movies, music,
sports and games from mobile device onto the television screen.
HDR advanced image processing technology supports the
breathtaking quality of Syinix A20 Series, in which the visual effects of real
environments can be better reflected and offers a richer, more realistic color experience.
The Syinix Android TV’s frameless structure making the television more aesthetically
pleasing.
With all these cutting-edge technologies and the most
advance features, the new Syinix Android TV offers the customers a rich viewing
experience. In partnership with CarlCare, the users will be able to enjoy
Syinix’s first-class after-sales services anytime and anywhere.