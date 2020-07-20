SINGAPORE

Bigger

and better at 44mm

The original Promaster NY004 diving

watch that was released in 1989 was the basis for the new generation of Citizen

Asia Limited Promaster NY008 series watches

that were released since 2018. These two collections, with the first in 2018

coming mainly on rubber straps, and the second in 2019, coming on stainless

steel bracelets, have been a critical and commercial success.

Fans of CITIZEN have lauded these

collections for their robust technical features, the unique back story of the

original Promaster

NY004 series being used by the Italian Navy, and the affordable price point

that made them accessible to everyone. Most interesting however, the Citizen

Asia Limited Promaster NY008 series came with an engraving of a “Fugu”, or

Japanese for “pufferfish” on the caseback, which was in acknowledgement of the

nickname given to the original Promaster NY004 series diver by fans. This was

due to the distinctive shape of the bezel – designed with curved and sharp

edges that made it easy to grip in wet conditions – that reminded fans of the

pufferfish.

With the aesthetics of the original

firmly established, CITIZEN has decided to use the same well-loved formula found

in the 42mm Promaster NY008 series and create a new version in a larger 44mm

size. This not only comes in line with modern preferences, but gives another

option for fans to be able to choose the size that fits them better.

In the new, Citizen Asia Limited Promaster

NY011 series, the signature design elements have

been retained, such as the bezel with serrated teeth for easy gripping in wet

conditions, as well as the new design of the hour markers that was introduced

in the Promaster NY008 series in 2018.

The new collection though is not just

about a larger 44m case size. In fact, aside from this, there are a number of

new features that the collection introduces to the family of the Citizen Asia

Limited series, that watch fans will certainly appreciate.

New

features

The headline feature of the Citizen Asia

Limited Promaster NY011 series might be the larger 44mm case size, but there

are other notable ones that greatly increase the value proposition on offer.

These technical additions not only increase the performance of the watch for

diving, but also make the overall ownership experience more satisfying.

The first feature is the use of a

sapphire crystal instead of the mineral crystal that was used in the previous Promaster

NY008 series. Sapphire crystal is more expensive and typically used in watches

that are higher in price. This is because of its main advantage, in that it is a

harder material that resists scratches. This means that it will resist rough

handling better, and allow the crystal to retain its function of allowing the

owner to read the time clearly. This is in contrast to a mineral crystal, which

can pick up scuffs and scratches over time which can mar the look and

functionality of the watch.

In

terms of the diving bezel, there is a notable upgrade in functionality. This

time, the Citizen Asia Limited Promaster NY011 series comes with 120 clicks as

opposed to the 60 clicks of the previous collections. This means that it has

the ability to more precisely define a dive time when it in used. Additionally,

it also means a better feel in the hand as the bezel is rotated since it is

more precisely made to higher tolerances.

The Citizen Asia Limited Promaster

NY011 series will also feature a new polyurethane

strap that by all appearances comes with the same technical features already

found in the current polyurethane straps supplied with diving watches. Not only

is there a N.D Limits table printed on it to help divers calculate

decompression times, the strap is also rippled towards the watch head, in order

to compensate for the compression of a wetsuit sleeve underwater at depth and

so ensure that the watch remains securely on the wrist.

The main difference is that the new polyurethane

is softer, and more durable than the previous version, which helps with greater

all-day comfort on land or in its native environment, underwater.

Finally, the laser engraving of the

“Fugu” or puffer fish that is found on the case-back of the Citizen

Asia Limited Promaster NY011 series will appear slightly differently than that

found on the Promaster NY008 series. While the design of the “Fugu” remains the

same, the appearance of it will be more defined, and this is because it is

etched deeper in the engraving process.

The rest of the technical specifications

of the new Citizen

Asia Limited Promaster NY011 series will be

familiar, as the watches will use the proven in-house cal. 8203 movement, have

200m water resistance and be compliant with the ISO 6425 standard for diving

watches.

Fully Lumed Dial

One of the popular dial variations of

the original Promaster

NY004 from 1989 was the one with a fully lumed dial. Unlike most watches that

have lume applied on hour markers for time telling in the dark, these watches

had lume applied instead, on the dial. Hour markers were typically not lumed so

that they would contrast against the generous amount of lume on the dial, and

so be the points by which a user could reference to tell the time.

A fully lumed dial is comparatively

rare, with only a few brands having made watches with them before. CITIZEN has

always been one of the brands known for producing this type of dial, and so,

for aficionados of lumed watches that wanted the ultimate visibility of the

time in the dark, the original Promaster

NY004 was a popular option.

CITIZEN introduced this dial again in

2018 with the NY0080-12X, and again this year with the new Citizen Asia

Limited Promaster NY011 series.

The fully lumed variant of the Citizen

Asia Limited Promaster NY011 series is three

times brighter than that used in the previous Promaster NY008 series. Not only

that, because the dial is bigger, there is more lume overall, which makes the

brightness that can be experienced under low light even more apparent. This

particular model is limited to 2,000 pieces, with each piece carrying its own

series number on the case-back.

Variations



The new Citizen Asia Limited Promaster

NY011 series will come in four colour variations,

all mounted on polyurethane straps. There will be two black dial variants, one

with a bezel in red (for the first 15 minutes) and blue and the other in blue

(for the first 15 minutes) and black. Then, there will be a white dial variant

with a black bezel, a relatively uncommon combination in a diving watch.

Lastly, there will be the aforementioned fully lumed dial variant with a black

bezel.

The watches will be

available towards the middle of 2020 in the following markets -Singapore,

Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Philippines,

and Cambodia.

