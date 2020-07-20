Evolution Wellness Solutions Launches Cloud-Based Membership Management System, Circuit™
- Seamless, end-to-end, feature-rich membership management system
packs a powerful punch
-
Built by the gym industry for the gym industry, CircuitTM is the superior choice for gym operators of
all shapes and sizes
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 20 July 2020 – Evolution Wellness Solutions (EWS)
today launched its cloud-based membership management system, Circuit™, to the global marketplace,
now giving gym operators access to a world class solution to support their operations. Circuit™ is owned and managed
by EWS, part of the Asia based Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution
Wellness), the owner and operator of
Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs, including Celebrity
Fitness and Fitness First.
“Circuit™
was born from within the Fitness First gym environment and refined over two
decades. Then known as MembersFirst, it was the backbone of the Fitness First
Group’s global operations, supporting the operations of more than 400 Fitness
First clubs in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East
at its peak, all with highly localised functionality facilitating member check-ins,
to billing, and personal trainer bookings,” said Evolution Wellness Group CEO
Simon Flint. “We acquired the intellectual property for MembersFirst in
2018, and set about building upon the solid fundamentals to bring it up to a
feature-rich, best in class, cloud-based solution, and rebranded it to Circuit™ in 2020.”
EWS CEO Michelle Ripley, who has been
involved in the development of Circuit™
since its early MembersFirst days, said, “With its rich history and pedigree
serving one of the largest gym chains in the world, we are confident that Circuit™ is the superior
choice for gym operators of all shapes and sizes, having evolved alongside the
fitness industry throughout this time and in tandem with the increasingly
sophisticated and technologically-savvy gym customers. It’s a seamless
end-to-end solution built around ‘real world’ membership journeys which address
the inefficiencies and shortfalls of many of today’s software alternatives.”
From membership administration and
POS, to flexible billing cycles, reporting and analytics, to corporate account
management, Circuit™ empowers
gym owners with data and insights not only for better decision-making especially
around optimising secondary spend, but also towards enhancing the member
experience. Circuit™ is
modular and highly customisable making it easy to integrate with other third
party systems including payment processors; it’s ideal for multi-brand,
multi-site operations. The unique Circuit™
Group Fitness and Personal Training management modules drives gym operator
efficiencies in the management of classes, revenue, staff performance and
productivity, thus avoiding the overhead of managing and consolidating data
across disparate systems.
Circuit™is also available with an integrated mobile app solution, which supports
existing member engagement through features such as gamification, and social
integration, and acts as an enabler to opening up and addressing a wider
non-member audience such as through the pay-as-you-go functionality to retain
them into the ecosystem improving revenue and acquisition opportunity. The
mobile app is adaptable and flexible, with one such recent example being allowing
time slot bookings with controlled capacity for gym access, whether for group
fitness classes or access to the cardio, weights, and freestyle areas, thus
ensuring safe social distancing and meeting contact tracing requirements.
“In essence, Circuit™is a solution that’s built by the gym industry for the gym industry,” said Ripley.
“Being so closely linked to the gym industry means that we get a unique front-row
seat to witness the challenges facing full service, multi-site operators as
well as boutique gyms today across various markets and customer archetypes.”
Today, Circuit™supports Evolution
Wellness’s operations in Asia, underpinning close to 1.5 billion member
transactions annually. Its geographically-dispersed technical team across three
continents allows for 24/7 customer and tech support, while its attractive
commercial terms and robust onboarding process offer a seamless transition.
For enquiries or more information about Circuit™, please visit https://bit.ly/circuithq.
About Circuit™
Circuit was
built by the gym industry, FOR the gym industry. Born in a gym environment and
refined over 20 years, it offers seamless end-to-end membership management
solutions, and is the superior choice for gym operators of all shapes and
sizes. From membership
administration and POS, to flexible billing cycles, finance reporting,
reporting and analytics, to corporate account management, Circuit™ empowers gym owners with data and insights for
greater, more informed decision making, and towards enhancing the member
experience.
About Evolution Wellness
Evolution Wellness is the owner and
operator of Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs. Established
in 2017 following the coming together of two leading fitness brands in
Southeast Asia – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – we’re on a journey of
growth ‘from fitness to wellness.’
Our vision is to build a comprehensive
wellness ecosystem for our members and customers, and providing a compelling
range of propositions to help them become the best versions of themselves. With
a network of more than 170 properties across six countries, we’re focused on
leveraging the strength of our brands, and continuing to grow our business
through continuous innovation, expansion, diversification, with robust
strategic governance.
For more information about Evolution
Wellness and our portfolio brands, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.