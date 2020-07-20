Evolution Wellness Solutions Launches Cloud-Based Membership Management System, Circuit™

Seamless, end-to-end, feature-rich membership management system

packs a powerful punch

Built by the gym industry for the gym industry, CircuitTM is the superior choice for gym operators of

all shapes and sizes

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 20 July 2020 – Evolution Wellness Solutions (EWS)

today launched its cloud-based membership management system, Circuit™, to the global marketplace,

now giving gym operators access to a world class solution to support their operations. Circuit™ is owned and managed

by EWS, part of the Asia based Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution

Wellness), the owner and operator of

Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs, including Celebrity

Fitness and Fitness First.

“Circuit™

was born from within the Fitness First gym environment and refined over two

decades. Then known as MembersFirst, it was the backbone of the Fitness First

Group’s global operations, supporting the operations of more than 400 Fitness

First clubs in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East

at its peak, all with highly localised functionality facilitating member check-ins,

to billing, and personal trainer bookings,” said Evolution Wellness Group CEO

Simon Flint. “We acquired the intellectual property for MembersFirst in

2018, and set about building upon the solid fundamentals to bring it up to a

feature-rich, best in class, cloud-based solution, and rebranded it to Circuit™ in 2020.”

EWS CEO Michelle Ripley, who has been

involved in the development of Circuit™

since its early MembersFirst days, said, “With its rich history and pedigree

serving one of the largest gym chains in the world, we are confident that Circuit™ is the superior

choice for gym operators of all shapes and sizes, having evolved alongside the

fitness industry throughout this time and in tandem with the increasingly

sophisticated and technologically-savvy gym customers. It’s a seamless

end-to-end solution built around ‘real world’ membership journeys which address

the inefficiencies and shortfalls of many of today’s software alternatives.”

From membership administration and

POS, to flexible billing cycles, reporting and analytics, to corporate account

management, Circuit™ empowers

gym owners with data and insights not only for better decision-making especially

around optimising secondary spend, but also towards enhancing the member

experience. Circuit™ is

modular and highly customisable making it easy to integrate with other third

party systems including payment processors; it’s ideal for multi-brand,

multi-site operations. The unique Circuit™

Group Fitness and Personal Training management modules drives gym operator

efficiencies in the management of classes, revenue, staff performance and

productivity, thus avoiding the overhead of managing and consolidating data

across disparate systems.

Circuit™is also available with an integrated mobile app solution, which supports

existing member engagement through features such as gamification, and social

integration, and acts as an enabler to opening up and addressing a wider

non-member audience such as through the pay-as-you-go functionality to retain

them into the ecosystem improving revenue and acquisition opportunity. The

mobile app is adaptable and flexible, with one such recent example being allowing

time slot bookings with controlled capacity for gym access, whether for group

fitness classes or access to the cardio, weights, and freestyle areas, thus

ensuring safe social distancing and meeting contact tracing requirements.

“In essence, Circuit™is a solution that’s built by the gym industry for the gym industry,” said Ripley.

“Being so closely linked to the gym industry means that we get a unique front-row

seat to witness the challenges facing full service, multi-site operators as

well as boutique gyms today across various markets and customer archetypes.”

Today, Circuit™supports Evolution

Wellness’s operations in Asia, underpinning close to 1.5 billion member

transactions annually. Its geographically-dispersed technical team across three

continents allows for 24/7 customer and tech support, while its attractive

commercial terms and robust onboarding process offer a seamless transition.

For enquiries or more information about Circuit™, please visit https://bit.ly/circuithq.

About Circuit™

Circuit was

built by the gym industry, FOR the gym industry. Born in a gym environment and

refined over 20 years, it offers seamless end-to-end membership management

solutions, and is the superior choice for gym operators of all shapes and

sizes. From membership

administration and POS, to flexible billing cycles, finance reporting,

reporting and analytics, to corporate account management, Circuit™ empowers gym owners with data and insights for

greater, more informed decision making, and towards enhancing the member

experience.

About Evolution Wellness

Evolution Wellness is the owner and

operator of Asia’s largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs. Established

in 2017 following the coming together of two leading fitness brands in

Southeast Asia – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – we’re on a journey of

growth ‘from fitness to wellness.’

Our vision is to build a comprehensive

wellness ecosystem for our members and customers, and providing a compelling

range of propositions to help them become the best versions of themselves. With

a network of more than 170 properties across six countries, we’re focused on

leveraging the strength of our brands, and continuing to grow our business

through continuous innovation, expansion, diversification, with robust

strategic governance.

For more information about Evolution

Wellness and our portfolio brands, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.



