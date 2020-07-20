First Page Limited Generates Success for Hong Kong Online Real Estate Platform House730
House730 experiences consecutive quarters of profound success from First Page’s digital marketing expertise
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 July 2020 – House730
has experienced significant growth over the past several fiscal quarters thanks
to the partnership with online marketing expertise of First Page. Their skill in Search Engine
Optimization and Google Ads have largely contributed to House730’s recent
success in the housing market of Hong Kong.
House730 is an online real estate platform
that delivers housing sales and rental opportunities. They provide an
easy-to-use platform for their customers to promote and view available property
listings in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area as well as overseas markets.
Byron Redhead, General Manager of First
Page Limited, recognizes the challenges of succeeding in Hong Kong’s housing
market, “House730 is uniquely positioned as a leader in one of the world’s most
unique housing markets,” says Redhead. “The opportunity to work with them and
support them in their immense growth has been a huge opportunity for both First
Page and House730.”
About First Page
First
Page has been rated as the fastest-growing agency in Hong Kong. As
certified Google, HubSpot and Facebook partners, they set themselves apart from
the competition by delivering guaranteed quality website traffic and what they
call recession-proof digital marketing. First Page’s core values revolve around
the 3C’s: Customers, Company, and Competence. They believe that customers
deserve a company that not only delivers positive results, but also serves them
with integrity, empathy, and flexibility.
About House730
House730
is a comprehensive property platform providing all kinds of property listing
and information. No matter whether you are finding property to buy or rent, you
can easily find the information you need. House730 is also the ideal platform
for both property owners and agents to list their properties and reach their
target customers with ease!
