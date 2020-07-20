First Page Limited Generates Success for Hong Kong Online Real Estate Platform House730

House730 experiences consecutive quarters of profound success from First Page’s digital marketing expertise

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 July 2020 – House730

has experienced significant growth over the past several fiscal quarters thanks

to the partnership with online marketing expertise of First Page. Their skill in Search Engine

Optimization and Google Ads have largely contributed to House730’s recent

success in the housing market of Hong Kong.

House730 is an online real estate platform

that delivers housing sales and rental opportunities. They provide an

easy-to-use platform for their customers to promote and view available property

listings in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area as well as overseas markets.

Byron Redhead, General Manager of First

Page Limited, recognizes the challenges of succeeding in Hong Kong’s housing

market, “House730 is uniquely positioned as a leader in one of the world’s most

unique housing markets,” says Redhead. “The opportunity to work with them and

support them in their immense growth has been a huge opportunity for both First

Page and House730.”

About First Page

First

Page has been rated as the fastest-growing agency in Hong Kong. As

certified Google, HubSpot and Facebook partners, they set themselves apart from

the competition by delivering guaranteed quality website traffic and what they

call recession-proof digital marketing. First Page’s core values revolve around

the 3C’s: Customers, Company, and Competence. They believe that customers

deserve a company that not only delivers positive results, but also serves them

with integrity, empathy, and flexibility.

About House730

House730

is a comprehensive property platform providing all kinds of property listing

and information. No matter whether you are finding property to buy or rent, you

can easily find the information you need. House730 is also the ideal platform

for both property owners and agents to list their properties and reach their

target customers with ease!





For more information about First Page and why they are

top-rated, visit:

https://www.firstpage.hk/

To

learn more about House730, visit:

https://www.house730.com/