PETRONAS New Energy Teams Up With NEFIN Group to Power 15 Tesco Stores in Malaysia with Renewable Energy

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 July 2020 – Following the launch of its first

solar rooftop solution, M+ by PETRONAS last year, PETRONAS New Energy is now set

to grow in the domestic renewable energy space with its first commercial

customer, Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Tesco).

In delivering its commitment to Tesco, PETRONAS

New Energy has collaborated with NEFIN Group,

a regional renowned bespoke solar developer, and formed a joint-venture company

together known as NE Suria Satu Sdn Bhd (NESS), to provide a solar rooftop

solution covering design, installation, operation and maintenance of solar

photovoltaic panels for selected Tesco stores nationwide.

The provision of the solar rooftop solution is

now ongoing until 2040, after the signing of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement

(PPA) between NESS and Tesco, the largest commercial solar PPA of its kind in

Malaysia.

The first phase of the project will collectively

generate about 18 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy per year from the 15

selected Tesco stores around the northern and central regions of Peninsular

Malaysia, enabling Tesco Group to achieve its goal of becoming a zero-carbon

business by 2050.

Head of PETRONAS New Energy, Dr. Jay Mariyappan

said: “This PPA is a testimony to our significant growth aspirations as a

company that provides sustainable energy solutions. This first venture with

Tesco, signifies our commitment in realising our vision of becoming a leading

global provider of cleaner, reliable as well as cost-effective energy

solutions”.

“Partnerships are imperative to succeed in

the dynamic energy industry as it enables us to provide more competitive

and customer-centric solutions.”

“Moreover, collaboration has always been a

key enabler for PETRONAS to grow its businesses and support a mutual green and

clean agenda, together with our partners,” he added.

Mr Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN Group, said: “We are

proud to join forces with PETRONAS New Energy — combining our extensive

expertise and experience in renewable energy, including the design and

implementation of high safety and quality solar solutions, to support

multi-national corporations to achieve their carbon neutrality goals.”

PETRONAS’ New Energy portfolio is set to grow further

as the company is actively pursuing opportunities to expand the reach of its rooftop

solar solutions to commercial and industrial sectors.

Currently, PETRONAS New Energy has more than

650MW of solar projects that are operating and under construction in India and

Dubai, and over 1GW of projects under development.

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned solar

developer with bespoke experience in solar system deployment and a committed

partner to organsations to achieve carbon neutrality and do its part in the

global efforts to fight against climate change. It has deployed over 300MW

solar projects regionally. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, NEFIN Group managed to

successfully complete several PV projects around Asia, including but not

limited to, Bosch Automotive Nanjing, the largest Bosch solar project globally

and St Paul’s College, one of Hong Kong’s most recognized school since its

establishment in 1851.

About PETRONAS

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a

global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on

Fortune Global 500®.

PETRONAS New Energy is PETRONAS’ renewables

business that currently includes M+ by PETRONAS which has more than 50MW of

solar solutions under development with commercial and industrial customers in

Malaysia, and its 100% owned distributed energy company, Amplus Energy

Solutions that has more than 650MW of operating and under construction solar

projects in India and Dubai.

About

NEFIN Group

Founded by core management team of DuPont Solar

Business, legal expert and investment bankers, NEFIN Group has collectively

delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial rooftop solar

systems regionally. The mission of NEFIN is about achieving carbon neutrality

for companies. The group offers consulting services such as due diligence,

feasibility studies and lender-technical advice on top of project development,

system design, engineering and asset management. NEFIN Group also offers flexible

financing options to partners who opt for zero investment. Please refer to

NEFIN’s website www.nefinco.com for more information.