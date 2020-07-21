Senoko Energy, Electrify and Engie Factory Team Up To Launch Singapore’s First Pilot Project In Peer-To-Peer Renewable Trading

SINGAPORE

Senoko Energy, one of Singapore’s

largest and most established energy companies, today launched a pilot project to

introduce peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of renewable energy in collaboration with Singapore’s

foremost energy innovation company, ELECTRIFY, and ENGIE Factory, the venture

arm of French multinational electric utility company, ENGIE.

Sponsored by ENGIE Factory, the initiative will

enable Singapore households and businesses to register for ELECTRIFY’s P2P

trading platform through Senoko Energy’s new service offering, SolarShare. Upon

registration, producers and consumers will be able to trade locally-produced

solar energy with a like-minded community. Registered users will also benefit

from the dynamic pricing of their green electricity rates due to the ability to

determine the buying and selling price through the trading platform.

The option to participate in the pilot project will

be made available to new and existing Senoko Energy customers, limited

initially to a closed community of 100 participants. The aim is to test the

potential for commercialisation of this new energy offering, with the ultimate

goal of rolling it out to all households and businesses in Singapore.

James Chong, Head of Commercial Division of Senoko

Energy, said: “The concept of P2P energy trading is highly innovative and

smart, and its adoption around the globe is still in its early stages. We are

very excited to collaborate with ELECTRIFY and ENGIE Factory, because we

believe this will be the future of our energy industry, driven by a community

of like-minded individuals and companies.”

He added: “Our decision to invest in SolarShare is

driven by two key factors — our commitment to meet Singapore’s renewable energy

demand and to empower Singaporeans with greater choice in their electricity

consumption. A ‘prosumer’ culture will strengthen the energy security of

Singapore as producers can contribute excess energy to the energy grid, while

consumers can choose where their electricity comes from at their preferred

price.”

How it works

ELECTRIFY’s platform will use real-time data at

30-minute intervals to enable comparisons between the amount of energy

supplied, the market demand and the prices offered. Both residential and commercial

users will be able to log onto the energy trading platform to view the

available solar producers and choose whom to buy from based on their energy

usage.

The energy demand during non-daylight hours will

continue to be met by Senoko Energy to ensure there is no disruption in the

physical supply of electricity. Customers who choose to purchase green energy

from the P2P platform will receive a consolidated bill from Senoko Energy at

the end of the month, making it a seamless experience.

Martin Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

of ELECTRIFY, said: “Our P2P energy trading platform is one of the very few in

the world that will allow for trading across a national electricity grid. With

this technology, Singaporeans will get access to a reliable, secure and

transparent platform to buy and sell renewable energy.”

“Our collaboration with Senoko Energy and ENGIE

Factory is ground-breaking in the way it transforms the dynamics between energy

suppliers and consumers. We’re thrilled by this shared commitment to strengthen

Singapore’s position as an energy leader with new and sustainable innovations.

I expect this demonstration to pave the way for other power grids to develop

more inclusive business models to benefit the world.”

Quentin Vaquette, Managing Director of ENGIE

Factory, said: “At ENGIE Factory, we are committed to accelerating the

transition to zero-carbon. Currently, there are just over 1,200 private

residential properties in Singapore that have solar rooftop installations, with

the potential for as many as 65,000 installations.[1]

Through this pilot P2P project, we hope to encourage more Singaporeans to adopt

renewables and help lower our nation’s carbon footprint.”

Interested parties can register their interest via www.solarshare.sg starting from 21 July 2020.

About Senoko Energy Pte Ltd

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for

life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient

energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore’s development, it

is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore’s

energy needs with proven reliable performance.

As one of the largest power generation

companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed

capacity of 2,807 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation’s

electricity needs. The company launched its retail brand in 2018, offering

retail products and services for Singapore households and small and medium

enterprises (SMEs) in the Open

Electricity Market.

Senoko Energy aims to be an energy

provider with a positive impact on the environment by advancing sustainability in

its operations as well as in its various CSR programmes. It was the first power

generation company in Singapore to import clean natural gas for power

generation in 1992, and first to launch a combined cycle plant in 1996. Senoko

Energy has achieved a 42 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint since 2000.

Senoko Energy is the winner of the

inaugural Singapore Energy Award in 2013 and is ISO certified in business

continuity, business processes, environmental and work safety, and quality,

amongst others. In 2019, the company was also awarded the SkillsFuture Employer

award.

Senoko Energy has subsidiaries providing

retail of electricity and related services, fuel storage tank leasing and

terminal services, and gas operations services. It is owned by a consortium

comprising Marubeni Corporation, ENGIE, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.,

Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.

About

ELECTRIFY

ELECTRIFY

is a Singapore-based energy innovation company established in March 2017 to

address the need for transparency and security against the backdrop of

increasingly liberalised electricity markets around the world. ELECTRIFY has

developed a utility-grid wide peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform that will

potentially drive the adoption of renewable energy.

ELECTRIFY

launched Electrify.SG in July 2017, Singapore’s first retail electricity

marketplace. This marketplace was built to help electricity consumers select

the most suitable energy plan for their needs. The cloud-based platform has

transacted over 60GWh of electricity since its launch and helped over 500

commercial and industrial companies in Singapore save a combined S$1.5 million.

ELECTRIFY’s

longer-term vision is to drive a sustainable energy future built around energy-innovation

technologies, such as IoT, AI and blockchain. Using real-time data, it has

developed a contracting platform which facilitates P2P energy trading across an

existing city-wide grid. Individual producers of energy, such as owners of

solar panels, will be empowered to sell excess power to other consumers across the

power grid. In February 2019, ELECTRIFY completed a successful alpha test with

12 consumers and three producers.

Following a strategic investment from TEPCO Frontier Partners, a

subsidiary of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), ELECTRIFY entered a Memorandum

of Understanding with TEPCO to explore the deployment of its technology for the

Japanese market.

ELECTRIFY is poised to play a significant role in the Asia-Pacific

energy landscape for years to come with upcoming projects in the region.

For

more information, visit www.electrify.asia/

About

ENGIE Factory Asia-Pacific

ENGIE Group is a global energy and

services group that focuses on three core activities: low-carbon power

generation (mainly based on natural gas and renewable energy), global networks

of energy infrastructure and customer solutions (focused on smart cities).

ENGIE Factory Asia-Pacific is the venture arm of the ENGIE Group in Asia.

ENGIE Factory’s mission is to accelerate

the transition to a zero-carbon society by partnering with startups and

aspiring founders who share the same drive to deliver real impact. We build,

scale and invest in startups and individual founders who believe they can solve

these global challenges. How we do this is in three different approaches.

In the first approach, we commit to

innovative ventures right from the beginning. We identify great founders and

entrepreneurial teams to co-create new business models and start impactful

companies.

In the second approach, we partner with

high growth startups to expand solutions to global customers. We are always on

the lookout for startup solutions that can open new business opportunities or

solve pain points that we have identified in our ENGIE businesses.

Last but not least, our third approach is

to invest in startups from the sectors of sustainability and smart cities. We

invest through our Engie New Ventures €180 million fund and take minority

stakes in technology startups that complement existing activities and resources

to spur internal innovation within Engie Group.

Visit www.apac.engiefactory.com for more information.