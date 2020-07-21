Singapore Businesses Avoid Massive Layoffs, Move Toward Cautious Hiring: Aon Pulse Survey

18% of businesses report a hiring freeze compared to

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 21 July

2020 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading

global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement

and health solutions, has released the results of a new pulse survey that

explores how companies in Singapore are planning for changes in the rewards and

talent landscape in a COVID-19 world.

Aon

conducted the survey, “Setting

the Stage for the Future of Rewards and Work,” from June 9 to June 15,

2020. This follows a previous study that was conducted from April

28 to May 1, 2020.

“Our latest survey results

show a stabilization in businesses in Singapore. While layoffs are slightly on

the rise, more businesses are moving to cautious hiring practices while

adjustments to rewards have averted widespread downsizing efforts,” says Alexander

Krasavin, partner, Radford, and regional commercial head, APAC & MEA at Aon.

“We hear from clients that they are looking beyond the immediate economic

impact of COVID-19 and planning for longer-term structural changes to

operations and workforce strategies. They are seeing opportunity within a very

difficult situation.”

Employees

in high-risk environments may lose their “hazard pay”

As businesses in

Singapore deal with the economic impact of the pandemic, many are changing

their rewards programmes, most often by postponing salary increases. Between

Aon’s May and June pulse surveys, businesses delaying salary increases for all employees

grew from 24% to 29%.

As more businesses

reopen, they are also pulling back on special “hazard pay.” Survey participants

that reported paying hazard pay to employees in a higher risk environment in

May was 12%. By the June pulse survey, only 9% of participants said they have stopped

providing this allowance.

Most companies report “zero downsizing efforts”

As companies take

steps to contain costs through modifications to rewards, most participants

continue to report “zero downsizing efforts.” Approximately three-fourths of

Singapore businesses surveyed said they have refrained from layoffs for now. However,

the percentage of participants that confirmed layoffs rose slightly to 15% in

the June survey from 13% in May and only 4% in April.

In addition, more

Singapore businesses are moving toward cautious hiring from a complete hiring

freeze. The percentage of surveyed businesses that reported a hiring freeze

fell almost by half, from 30% in April to 18% in June. Those in a cautious

hiring state rose from 46% to 60% during the same period.

Singapore companies view current situation as

opportunity, not obstacle

When asked how the

experience of responding to COVID-19 might change future workforce strategies,

56% of companies in Singapore expect their digital transformation agendas to

accelerate and 89% are planning for different working models, such as an increase

in permanently remote employees and more flexible working hours. In fact, 75%

of participants said that they are offering flexible working hours to employees

with young children − an increase from 67% in April and May.

About the Survey

This is the fourth edition of Aon’s COVID-19 pulse

surveys. A total of 1,940 companies around the world

responded, with 417 respondents from Singapore. Survey results are available here and are complimentary for all participants.





About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global

professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and

health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results

for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that

reduce volatility and improve performance.





