SP Jain School of Global Management introduces flexible learning options for its BBA program
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21th July
2020 – SP Jain School of Global
Management (SP Jain Global)
announced today the launch of a new set of flexible learning options for its
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program amid the uncertainty
surrounding the COVID-19.
SP Jain which has campuses in Dubai,
Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney said today that students who sign up for its BBA
program can choose which campus they would like to study at. For instance,
students who enroll from Southeast Asian regions like Vietnam, Indonesia and
the Philippines may prefer to study the first two years in Singapore and travel
to Sydney for the final two years. It’s an exciting 2 + 2 model that leads to
an Australian degree with Australian post study work possibilities as per the
current policy. SP Jain has also recently launched a new high-end online
learning format for students unwilling to go to a physical campus. This gives
students considerable flexibility to decide based on their preferences.
“SP Jain is known worldwide for offering a
unique tri-city BBA program where students study in not one, but a minimum of
three international cities,” shares Nitish
Jain, President, SP Jain Global. “But we are now living in unprecedented
times and the need of the hour is to address uncertainty with flexibility. We
are confident that students and parents will benefit from these new options in
a number of ways, including the ability to ensure that they are able to make
the best academic choices for their interests and ambitions.”
The
SP Jain President shares that the School’s original tri-city model will also
continue to be offered for those who wish to study in Singapore, Dubai and
Sydney and explore employment opportunities in Australia on graduation. “Our
students have found much success in Australia — both during the program and
after — so it is only natural that we will continue to offer our original model
for students who don’t mind travelling to three countries.” In 2019, over 50% of the School’s
BBA graduates secured employment in Australia with average starting salaries of
AUD 55,000. Other placement
locations include UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Rwanda, India, Germany,
Argentina, Brazil and the USA.
Admissions
for the BBA are currently open with classes expected to commence in September
2020.
ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)
S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai,
Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate,
postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting
leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their
full-time MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global
rankings.
–
Forbes: Top 15 Best International
1-year MBAs (2019-21)
–
Times Higher Education-Wall
Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)
–
Forbes: Top 20 Best International
1-year MBAs (2017-19)
–
The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time
MBAs worldwide (2015)
–
Forbes: Top 10 Best International
1-year MBAs (2015-17)
–
Forbes: Top 20 Best International
Business Schools (2013-15)
–
Financial Times: Top 100 Global
MBA programs (2011 and 2012)
S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon
graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global
Management, Australia. S P Jain’s world-class business courses are accredited
by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency
(TEQSA), Australia. S P Jain is registered as a Private Education
Institute (PEI) by the committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore.
The academic qualifications granted by S P Jain and certified by the Knowledge
and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai are recognized in the Emirate of
Dubai. Click here to read more.