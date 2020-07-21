SSIVIX Lab rolls out their MyCLNQ Digital Health Ecosystem app to meet healthcare needs digitally
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 July 2020
– SSIVIX Lab has recently launched their healthcare mobile app, MyCLNQ
which provides several key benefits to enhance the quality of life for the
community. The company is focused on the MedTech industry that leverages
devices which people use daily, such as smartphones, to connect all healthcare
needs in one online platform.
Using a built-in smart
Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, the app provides real time doctor and
clinic availability, offers location-based suggestions for the nearest clinic
and earliest available doctor, and confirms booking appointments. There is also
a host of value care services provided including online
doctor
consultation so users can stay home and receive treatment with prescribed medicine
conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.
The company vision is
enabling digital health ecosystem and serve community. This is also done by
providing users with smart digital choices to request for various healthcare
needs. From medical caregivers to home therapists, users can request in the app
for their preferred qualified professionals at the touch of a button. The app
also provides them with a platform to seek non-emergency private ambulances and book medical transport for their
appointments.
To date, over 300 healthcare
practitioners have signed up for a strategic partnership with SSIVIX Lab to
provide quality healthcare in an efficient and digitised manner. In addition, more
than 15,000 users have benefitted from the app, which can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play.
Telemedicine is set to be the future of healthcare
to provide better care for patients and increase operational efficiencies, and
the MyCLNQ app is a prime example for that. As such, there is a need to reach
to a wider audience so more users can benefit of having a digital platform that
caters to all their healthcare needs.
Ssivix lab immediate focus mainly
on patient care beyond hospital and clinics through Artificial Intelligence,
IoT and blockchain technology. Company also understand of increasing ageing
population in SEA and primarily Singapore a big concern and therefore company
continuous working on enabling a dedicated care and monitoring system.
Ssivix Lab has regional
expansion plan which include mainly India and SEA countries like Malaysia, Indonesia,
and Thailand in coming years 2021 & 2022.
