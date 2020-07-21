SSIVIX Lab rolls out their MyCLNQ Digital Health Ecosystem app to meet healthcare needs digitally

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 July 2020

– SSIVIX Lab has recently launched their healthcare mobile app, MyCLNQ

which provides several key benefits to enhance the quality of life for the

community. The company is focused on the MedTech industry that leverages

devices which people use daily, such as smartphones, to connect all healthcare

needs in one online platform.

Using a built-in smart

Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, the app provides real time doctor and

clinic availability, offers location-based suggestions for the nearest clinic

and earliest available doctor, and confirms booking appointments. There is also

a host of value care services provided including online

doctor

consultation so users can stay home and receive treatment with prescribed medicine

conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.

The company vision is

enabling digital health ecosystem and serve community. This is also done by

providing users with smart digital choices to request for various healthcare

needs. From medical caregivers to home therapists, users can request in the app

for their preferred qualified professionals at the touch of a button. The app

also provides them with a platform to seek non-emergency private ambulances and book medical transport for their

appointments.

To date, over 300 healthcare

practitioners have signed up for a strategic partnership with SSIVIX Lab to

provide quality healthcare in an efficient and digitised manner. In addition, more

than 15,000 users have benefitted from the app, which can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play.

Telemedicine is set to be the future of healthcare

to provide better care for patients and increase operational efficiencies, and

the MyCLNQ app is a prime example for that. As such, there is a need to reach

to a wider audience so more users can benefit of having a digital platform that

caters to all their healthcare needs.

Ssivix lab immediate focus mainly

on patient care beyond hospital and clinics through Artificial Intelligence,

IoT and blockchain technology. Company also understand of increasing ageing

population in SEA and primarily Singapore a big concern and therefore company

continuous working on enabling a dedicated care and monitoring system.

Ssivix Lab has regional

expansion plan which include mainly India and SEA countries like Malaysia, Indonesia,

and Thailand in coming years 2021 & 2022.

Specialised in digital

marketing services, Impossible Marketing was chosen to be the digital marketing

agency partner to help SSIVIX Lab gain targeted traffic and quality leads. Established

in 2012, Impossible Marketing offers a variety of lead generation services and

has consistently ranked at the first page of Google search results for

competitive keywords like “SEO Services“.