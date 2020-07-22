Suncity Group Affirmed by Liaison Office for Anti-Pandemic Efforts
In Support of “One Country, Two Systems” Promoting the Core Values of Patriotism
MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 July 2020
– Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, together with Gina
Lei, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Community Relations of Suncity
Group and other delegates, paid a visit to the Liaison Office of the Central
People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region on July 21, and
was warmly received by officials including Yao Jian, Deputy Director of the
Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special
Administrative Region, Chen Guokai, Director General of Economic Affairs
Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the
Macao Special Administrative Region, Dai Ruming, Deputy Director General of the
Social Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government
in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and Zuo Xianghua, Director of
Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s
Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.
As a token of appreciation, Alvin Chau
received the Certificate of Donation from the Liaison Office of the Central
People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region for his effort
in this fight against the pandemic.
Deputy Director Yao expressed welcome
and, as a token of appreciation, presented a Certificate of Donation to Suncity
Group for the Group’s effort and contributions in the fight against the
pandemic. He re-affirmed the Group’s swift response as the Group dedicated its
effort through a series of donations, showing the patriotic spirit of Macao
compatriots. As the anti-pandemic measures have become a new normal, it becomes
even more important for Suncity Group to strengthen itself and contribute its
effort towards the city.
Alvin Chau stated
that as a Macau enterprise dedicated to charity and community affairs,
patriotism is part of Suncity Group’s core value. And in the face of the
pandemic, it is essential that the Group, adhering to President Xi’s call on
entrepreneurs, takes on its social responsibilities and support the country and
the Special Administrative Region in implementing the anti-pandemic measures.
Facing the new normal, Suncity Group is confident that together with the Macau
society, we will surely emerge victorious and, staying true to the core value
of patriotism and support for “One Country, Two Systems”, contribute to the
prosperity of Macao and the Chinese nation.
Since the early stages of the pandemic, under the
coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in
the Macao Special Administrative Region, Suncity Group donated to Hubei
Province MOP 30 million to purchase urgently needed medical resources for Wuhan
hospitals, such as medical equipment, reagents, medicines, protective
equipment, decontamination equipment, especially consumables such as masks that
a large amount are required. In addition, to relieve the scarcity of protective
masks for frontline officers on vital posts, Suncity Group purchased 20,000
surgical masks, which are donated to Immigration and Customs officers at Hong
Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoints. In the name of himself, Alvin Chau
donated, through the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in
the Macao Special Administrative Region, another MOP 30 million and about
60,000 respirators to Hubei Province in support of the country’s anti-pandemic
High-resolution
images can be downloaded in the gallery:
https://dropbox.suncity-group.com/url/july22
About Suncity Group
Suncity
Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving
to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we
then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts
throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we
successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh
and Da Nang, etc.
Adhering to
the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group
spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as
well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy
entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.
Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields
of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and
luxury goods.
As a Macau
born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the
Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we
will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more
exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner
of the world.
Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en