Suncity Group Affirmed by Liaison Office for Anti-Pandemic Efforts

In Support of “One Country, Two Systems” Promoting the Core Values of Patriotism

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 July 2020

– Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, together with Gina

Lei, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Community Relations of Suncity

Group and other delegates, paid a visit to the Liaison Office of the Central

People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region on July 21, and

was warmly received by officials including Yao Jian, Deputy Director of the

Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special

Administrative Region, Chen Guokai, Director General of Economic Affairs

Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the

Macao Special Administrative Region, Dai Ruming, Deputy Director General of the

Social Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government

in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and Zuo Xianghua, Director of

Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s

Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

As a token of appreciation, Alvin Chau

received the Certificate of Donation from the Liaison Office of the Central

People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region for his effort

in this fight against the pandemic.

Deputy Director Yao expressed welcome

and, as a token of appreciation, presented a Certificate of Donation to Suncity

Group for the Group’s effort and contributions in the fight against the

pandemic. He re-affirmed the Group’s swift response as the Group dedicated its

effort through a series of donations, showing the patriotic spirit of Macao

compatriots. As the anti-pandemic measures have become a new normal, it becomes

even more important for Suncity Group to strengthen itself and contribute its

effort towards the city.

Alvin Chau stated

that as a Macau enterprise dedicated to charity and community affairs,

patriotism is part of Suncity Group’s core value. And in the face of the

pandemic, it is essential that the Group, adhering to President Xi’s call on

entrepreneurs, takes on its social responsibilities and support the country and

the Special Administrative Region in implementing the anti-pandemic measures.

Facing the new normal, Suncity Group is confident that together with the Macau

society, we will surely emerge victorious and, staying true to the core value

of patriotism and support for “One Country, Two Systems”, contribute to the

prosperity of Macao and the Chinese nation.

Since the early stages of the pandemic, under the

coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in

the Macao Special Administrative Region, Suncity Group donated to Hubei

Province MOP 30 million to purchase urgently needed medical resources for Wuhan

hospitals, such as medical equipment, reagents, medicines, protective

equipment, decontamination equipment, especially consumables such as masks that

a large amount are required. In addition, to relieve the scarcity of protective

masks for frontline officers on vital posts, Suncity Group purchased 20,000

surgical masks, which are donated to Immigration and Customs officers at Hong

Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoints. In the name of himself, Alvin Chau

donated, through the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in

the Macao Special Administrative Region, another MOP 30 million and about

60,000 respirators to Hubei Province in support of the country’s anti-pandemic

About Suncity Group

Suncity

Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving

to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we

then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts

throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we

successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh

and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to

the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group

spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as

well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy

entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.

Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields

of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and

luxury goods.

As a Macau

born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the

Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we

will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more

exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner

of the world.

