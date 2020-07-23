Infor and DBS Bank partner to integrate digital trade financing into global supply chains
Digital trade platform rich with physical & financial supply chain data creates new opportunities to fund suppliers
NEW YORK / SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – July 23, 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud
software specialized by industry, today announced that it is partnering with DBS
Bank, Southeast
Asia’s largest bank, to integrate digital trade financing capabilities into the
Infor Nexus global network of more than 68,000 businesses. The two companies’
first joint program recently went live with one of the world’s largest global apparel
companies, providing faster and more cost-efficient digital trade financing to
suppliers in the apparel company’s supply chain ecosystem, which comprises
mostly small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
“This
is an important relationship for Infor, where a common vision of data-driven
financing bonds us and presses us forward,” said Gary Schneider, Vice President
of Sales for Infor Financial Supply Chain Management. “DBS is a digital bank,
based in Asia, focused on supplier funding and liquidity. Its pursuit of digital
innovation and delivering greater value to supply chains, combined with our
cloud-based platform and local support team around the globe, makes for a
powerful partnership at a time when liquidity is a top priority for everyone.”
Sriram
Muthukrishnan, Group Head of Trade Product Management, DBS Bank, said, “We
continue to accelerate the deployment of our market-leading supply chain
financing and digital capabilities to ensure steady financing to SME suppliers
during these times of stress. Data forms
the backbone of a successful digital strategy and its impact across multiple
industries globally has been growing exponentially.
“Our
collaboration with Infor enables greater transparency into complex supply
chains and provides insights into the transaction patterns between an anchor
and its ecosystem of suppliers,” he noted. “We leverage these insights to provide
quicker and more cost-efficient financing to suppliers much earlier in the
cycle, as compared to conventional post-shipment supplier financing programs.
This is especially relevant today, as we continue to operate in an environment
characterized by prolonged trade disruptions and tighter credit lines, where
optimal working capital management is key to survival.”
The
two companies’ next joint program for pre-shipment finance, expected to launch in
late 2020, will utilize supply chain data as the primary conduit to assess risk
and credit worthiness, as opposed to traditional models that result in the
majority of suppliers being under-funded or facing challenges to access
necessary capital. Infor provides extensive supply chain data, including
historic and real-time milestone information on the physical movement of goods,
to enable a data-driven representation of a supplier’s performance and credit
risk.
According to a research report from
Aite Group analyst Enrico Camerinelli (The Supply Chain Bank, 2018), “In
the next three years, the competitive frontier in corporate lending and supply
chain finance will be the creation of innovative credit risk models that banks
will use to leverage corporate supply chain process data. Banks will capture
and analyze events in the physical supply chain (source-to-pay, order-to-cash)
in order to generate a more comprehensive and realistic representation of a
company’s risk profile.”
