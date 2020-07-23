Symphony Expands Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Brad Levy as President and Chief Commercial Officer
Company furthers commitment to financial services with addition of financial industry pioneer
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 July 2020 – Symphony,
the leading provider of secure collaboration for global markets, today
announced the appointment of financial industry pioneer Brad Levy, as President
and Chief Commercial Officer.
Levy’s appointment comes at a pivotal point in
the Company’s momentum as customer demand for secure and compliant
collaboration integrated with automated workflows continues to grow. Levy will
lead Symphony’s efforts within the global financial services space, focusing on
expanding the company’s commercial offering on capital market workflows and
solutions.
“Brad’s unmatched experience within financial
services, coupled with his inclusive leadership style and network make for a
perfect combination as we enter our next phase of growth at Symphony,” said
David Gurlé, Symphony’s founder and CEO. “Brad’s expertise in capital markets
will further solidify Symphony’s role as the complete solution provider and
partner to our clients. I am thrilled to welcome Brad to the Symphony
leadership team.”
Prior to Symphony, Levy was a partner at
global analytics and information provider, IHS Markit, having also served as
CEO of MarkitSERV and global head of its loan settlement and software services
division. He was recently awarded the prestigious Markets Media Markets Choice Neil DeSena Market Advocate Award
for his dedication to driving change as a global leader in financial services.
In 2018, he was fourth on Institutional
Investor‘s Trading Technology 40.
Earlier in his career, he spent 18 years at
Goldman Sachs, culminating in his role as managing director and global head of
Goldman’s Principal Strategic Investments Group. Levy currently serves as
Chairman Emeritus of FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, as well as a
member of the Technology Advisory Committee of the CFTC, the U.S. Commodities
and Futures Trading Commission, and chairman of its Distributed Ledger
Subcommittee. He has served on numerous other boards within the financial
sector and is an oft-requested advisor and speaker.
“The financial services industry has arrived
at an inflection point, as technological developments and demand for expanded
digital offerings call for true, industry-wide transformation,” said Levy.
“From day one, I’ve admired how Symphony has evolved to meet the specific needs
of its clients, and I look forward to working with David and the Symphony team
to grow our community.”
At its 7th Innovate
conference in April, Symphony shared record growth numbers in Q1 2020, with
more than half a million licensed users, a 42% increase in daily active users
and a 280% increase in messages sent. Symphony announced
its commitment to delivering truly secure meetings to its users later this
summer. The company also recently revealed Deutsche Bank has become one of the
first companies
to enable the Symphony Connect Solution for secure chat and collaboration with
its clients via WhatsApp.
About Symphony
Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based
messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets,
organizations and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem, and
protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony’s
communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining
global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial
services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost
productivity in any information-centric business.
Symphony currently has over
525,000 users from more than 340 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million
monthly messages.
For more
information, please visit: www.symphony.com.