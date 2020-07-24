Changsha IFS teams up with Looney Tunes and Graffiti Artist Dezio to Unveil the Very First “Summer Streets” Exhibition in Central China

OutReach – 24 July 2020 – Since its opening 2 years ago, Changsha

IFS has promptly emerged as the landmark and trendsetter in Central China by continuously injecting new impetus

and bringing a vast array of collaborations with world-renowned characters and

artists.

This summer, Changsha IFS brings another “First” to Central China by

having the world-famous characters, Looney Tunes and renowned graffiti artist Dezio

to join hands for the very first time to present a series of summer street art

scenes at the exhibition.

On July 10, “Summer Streets” was officially unveiled with a series of

exciting campaigns celebrating Looney Tunes’ first exhibition, along with the

launch of Dezio’s first large-format hand-painted graffiti wall in Central

China.

Looney Tunes Landed Central China for

the First Time with Event “Summer Streets”





Over the years, Looney Tunes has been crossing-over with many famous fashion

brands and becomes one of the classic fashion icons. This collaboration with

Changsha IFS is their first exhibition in shopping mall of Central China, along

with graffiti artist Dezio’s summer-filled painting style to bring everyone a

comprehensive and diversified lifestyle shopping experience through an imaginative

journey of Looney Tunes.

The main installation at LG2 restores the classic scene of Looney Tunes,

including Looney Tunes Time Tunnel, Jungle Gym Inspired Installation,

Skateboard Ramp, as well as the interactive digital graffiti wall. Characters of

Looney Tunes are portrayed in American street styles with bright colors and

street culture icons by Dezio to convey the idea of an urban street style with

summer vibes.

Dezio’s First Collaboration with

Cartoon Character and Shopping Mall

Changsha IFS Leads the New Trend of

Street Culture

Dezio is at the

forefront of contemporary graffiti art field and is widely regarded as one of

the graffiti veterans in China with his works influencing the development of

China’s street art. Dezio was also in charge of the first permanent graffiti

project of more than 4,000 square meters in China. This time, Dezio is

cordially invited to come to Changsha for the very first timeto present the

Looney Tunes themed graffiti in Central China.

In addition, Dezio contributed his ideas of street culture towards the

collaboration, and found it both exciting and challenging.

“This

is my first attempt to combine cartoon characters with commercial complex, as

well as my first large-scale individual project in Central China. ”

Speaking of combining the trendy position of Changsha IFS with the classic

image of Looney Tunes, “I chose bright colors and used dynamic lines for character images,

while considered the overall creation of spatial visualization for the scene

part, which maintained the balance of picture’s composition. “Through this

debut in Changsha, “I hope to present another side of street culture to

people in Changsha.”

Extreme Sports Hotshots Gathered in Changsha IFS Bringing Impressive

Show to Set off the Summer

On July 9, Changsha

IFS held the kick-off ceremony with the co-artist Dezio and other special

guests such as well-known DJ Tom Price, Chinese-American professional XGAME event

emcee Edan Qian, world Guinness record holder Wentao Cui, China’s skateboarder

Di Wang, world BMX champion Willif, rapper Xing Wei and some national extreme

sports top players, brought an audio-visual feast to people of Changsha.

Countless Surprises will be found in Changsha IFS this

Summer

Changsha IFS

will be full of surprises this summer, customers can enjoy interactive

workshops, H5 digital games and the opportunity to get exclusive privileges in

summer.

A Perfect Blend of Art and Commerce,

Changsha IFS Injects New Impetus to Changsha by Bringing Art Collaborations to the City

Changsha IFS keeps exploring new

opportunities of collaboration between art and commercial enterprise to

strengthen its unique brand positioning, while Looney Tunes themed event is the

latest breakthrough which provides pleasurable experiential memories to customer

through immersive journey of turning characters from classic to trendy street

fashion.

In the future, Changsha IFS will

continuously retain its pioneering spirit to bring international experience to Changsha.