Afreen Clothing Collection is now Live on Shireen Lakdawala

Shireen Lakdawala is one of those Pakistani dress designers who won women’s hearts in a short period. She is pretty novice in the fashion industry but has already brought a satisfying number of collections for ladies in Pakistan. She recently launched Afreen Collection, in which, she introduced formal and semi-formal clothes. All your clothing related worries will be solved in an instant once you visit this collection. She has unique clothes to wear to your parties and functions, and they are going to make you stand out among a crowd for sure.

How to Shop at Shireen Lakdawala?

Shireen Lakdawala currently does online business only. She doesn’t have any physical shop at the moment, but she plans to take her work to that level soon. You will be able to see, touch, and feel her dresses in person, but for now, you have access to her website. It is no less than buying clothes in person as the zoom-in feature on each article gives an insight into the details. You can select the image of the dress you want to buy, then you can see it exclusively and read the details including price and designs. For seeing it closer, click on the image so that it may zoom in. You can double click the opened image for further zooming it in. You will get to see the minutest detail of the dress this way. It will make shopping ten times easier than usual, and make you feel as if you are buying it in person. If you have any queries, you can call the customer care department on the contact information given on the website. Place your order by adding it to the cart once you have seen every detail. It will be delivered within four to five working days once you place your order.

What’s Unique About Afreen Collection?

The Afreen collection has dresses for different occasions and gatherings. You can find heavy clothes for a function, and you may also get your hands on light partywear. Moreover, this collection takes care of both evening and night parties as both times of the day have different fashion demands. What makes Afreen Collection unique is its elegance and delicacy. Each article speaks about its uniqueness in a fragile way. The details are intricate and can’t be observed easily, but give an overall elegant look to the dress, and hence, to the personality. However, keep in mind that the collection doesn’t include casual or daily wear dresses.

Since the collection is now live on the website, get your hands on it before your favorite dress goes out of stock. It is getting fame with each passing day, and you may not be able to buy the one you like if you think too much. The dresses are worth the prices, so buy now and make your events worthwhile!

