Pakistani E-commerce Sales Jump Led by Electronics Shopping

The use of the internet is increasing day by day. According to Internet World Statistics (2020), the number of internet users (i.e. 2300 million) is the highest in Asia. In the case of Pakistan, a recent report issued by Hootsuite (2020) highlights that the total population of Pakistan is 218.7 million. Among them, more than 164 million are using mobile phone users whereas 76 million are internet users. Interestingly, internet users have increased by 17% in 2020 as compared to 2019. This indicates a high demand for electronic products especially desktops, laptops, computer accessories, mobile phones, and accessories.

It is pertinent to mention that increasing the use of the internet has also created the demand for the online market, also known as e-commerce. Besides, technology has made our lives busy, now people have less time to physically visit shops and compare products of different brands. On the other hand, visiting a website at any time, exploring and comparing products and making the order online not only save time but also it is convenient.

To meet the rising demand of e-commerce, many businesses entered into the market. daraz and telemart are among the top e-commerce stores in Pakistan. These online platforms offer a variety of products of all quality from low to high. It has enabled Pakistanis to visit virtual shops, find the required products, compare prices, and order online for any product they required. Electronic payments and cash on delivery options are also available. Within a few days, they can get the required items at their doorstep.

Additionally, COVID-19 has negatively affected the job market that has resulted in the shut-down of many businesses. In contrast, the virus has also proved a profitable opportunity for businessmen having digital skills. They availed this opportunity and started e-commerce stores and used traditional and digital marketing techniques to encourage people to stay at home and buy online.

Now the question is what kind of products people are purchasing online? Everyone knows that COVID-19 has disturbed our lives and businesses. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives. Others are bound to their homes. Countries remained lockdown. During this pandemic, people prefer buying online especially groceries, medicines, and masks. In general, the surge in online demand for electronic products particularly has been reported by several online electronic shops in Pakistan such as ITDukan. This demand for electrotonic products has increased for two main reasons. First and foremost, the reason is the rising trend of internet usage. Second, online electronic shopping is safe, convenient, and time saving.

In sum, the rising trend of internet usage has pushed the demand for electronic products particularly desktops, laptops, mobile devices, computer components, and accessories. At the same time, COVID-19 has increased the demand for the online market because of its safety. Moreover, the virus also pushed the demand for electronic products by the office workers who are working from home. As a result, the vast majority is shopping electronics online. That is how huge demand for electronic products has boosted the sale of online electronic shops as well as e-commerce platforms.

