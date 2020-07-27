Babel Film Workshop’s Filmmaking Initiative Brings Together Hong Kong and US Students Amid Pandemic

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 July 2020 – Over the past five months, students from Hong Kong and New Haven

have been participating in a stay-at-home filmmaking program that guides them

to create short films about their experiences during the pandemic. The

initiative, called Film Stylo, was started by Jeremy Hung, founder of Babel

Film Workshop, amid an arts residency at Yale, and has resulted in an

international archive of student films documenting this historic time.

Jeremy Hung speaking at a welcome reception for Yale-China Arts Fellows at Yale University.

Photo: Emily Chew / Yale-China Association

In January, Jeremy

arrived at the university for a fellowship administered by the Yale-China

Association and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New

York. Jeremy had begun working with US students to promote arts and cultural

exchange, but school closures in March abruptly cancelled his plans. Under

lockdown at home, Jeremy launched Film Stylo as an online filmmaking initiative

to address students’ emotional wellness and foster intercultural empathy

through filmmaking.

Over 200 students

worldwide have since signed up. “Many of our students have produced their best

work as a result,” said Kieran Ryan, Head of Film at King George V School. The

films have been shared with other student filmmakers across the globe. “I feel

like I can relate to others who participated in the initiative,” reflected

Yareli Calderon Romero, a junior at a New Haven Public School. “It made my

experience feel a lot better and less lonely.”

Dr. Eunice Yuen, a Child

Psychiatry Fellow at the Yale Child Study Center, has also contributed to the

initiative’s design. “One of our goals is to foster the psychological concept

of mentalization through self-reflection, sharing, and discussion,” Dr. Yuen

said. “Mentalization helps students nourish a healthy sense of self and others

in the world, promoting empathy, diversity, and inclusion in our next

generation of students.”

After his fellowship,

Jeremy plans to develop Film Stylo into a global filmmaking platform that

provides visual literacy education and facilitates arts and cultural exchange

between classrooms around the world. “The pandemic has made it clear that

students’ lives today are dominated by technology, so it’s more important than

ever that we teach them to keep sight of what makes us human,” said Jeremy. “As

the world’s most powerful communication medium, filmmaking is the best way of

doing that.”

[See the films and sign

up at: www.filmstylo.com]

Babel Film Workshop

began advocating and advancing visual literacy education for Hong Kong students

in 2018. Since then, it has provided opportunities for hundreds of students to

engage in the most powerful communication medium in the world by teaching film

as a universal language. Its team of filmmakers and educators is dedicated to

promoting film culture as a crucial way to increase our empathy of others. Visit

us at www.babel.com.hk and get our updates on Facebook and Instagram.