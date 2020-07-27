CakeRush kicks off to spread the sweetness around the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 27 July

2020 – CakeRush – an industry leader in

delivering sweet treats across Malaysia, has now spread its’ wings over to the

Philippines. A subsidiary of Limitless

Technology Sdn Bhd, CakeRush’s holding brand boasts a portfolio of the best

gifting resources across South East Asia — including Flower Chimp, a flower

delivery service operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and more.

Launched on the

7th of July 2020, CakeRush Philippines intends to become the country’s

top platform for customers looking for cakes of all sorts — partnering with a wide

variety of bakers, right from humble home-bakers to well renowned local

favourites to meet every sweet need in the market.

CakeRush’s

array of offerings include all sorts of decadent cakes, cookies, brownies, and

unique cakes that come inside of a can; all of which come in a variety of

flavours — with plans of further extending their range of offerings.

With the use of

proprietary logistics technologies, CakeRush provides a seamless stream for

both, its customers and bakers, eliminating every hassle involved in the

ordering a cake — right from its creation to reaching to its recipient.

CakeRush prides

itself in being the most efficient in the online cake delivery realm — with not

only the best quality and range of offerings, but also in terms of service and

speed.

With a

frictionless channel for its bakers, and an array of choices for its consumers,

CakeRush covers all bases of the cake process, including free delivery on all

orders across Metro Manila — and plans of spanning across all of the

Philippines in the near future.

Providing a

superior alternative to going out to purchase a cake, especially during these

trying times, CakeRush is set to successfully spread the sweetness across the

Philippines.

About Limitless Technology

Founded in 2016

by German entrepreneurs Maximilian Lotz and Niklas Frassa, Limitless Technology

saw its beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — eventually expanding across South East Asia

through Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Specially

catering to consumers in the gifting and lifestyle e-commerce segment, the group

strives to serve the growing demand for gift delivery services across South

East Asia with high caliber technologies, services, and teams.

The company has consequently attracted significant venture funding from local

and international investors, and is currently venturing out into new markets

and additional brands.