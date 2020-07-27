CakeRush kicks off to spread the sweetness around the Philippines
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 27 July
2020 – CakeRush – an industry leader in
delivering sweet treats across Malaysia, has now spread its’ wings over to the
Philippines. A subsidiary of Limitless
Technology Sdn Bhd, CakeRush’s holding brand boasts a portfolio of the best
gifting resources across South East Asia — including Flower Chimp, a flower
delivery service operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and more.
Launched on the
7th of July 2020, CakeRush Philippines intends to become the country’s
top platform for customers looking for cakes of all sorts — partnering with a wide
variety of bakers, right from humble home-bakers to well renowned local
favourites to meet every sweet need in the market.
CakeRush’s
array of offerings include all sorts of decadent cakes, cookies, brownies, and
unique cakes that come inside of a can; all of which come in a variety of
flavours — with plans of further extending their range of offerings.
With the use of
proprietary logistics technologies, CakeRush provides a seamless stream for
both, its customers and bakers, eliminating every hassle involved in the
ordering a cake — right from its creation to reaching to its recipient.
CakeRush prides
itself in being the most efficient in the online cake delivery realm — with not
only the best quality and range of offerings, but also in terms of service and
speed.
With a
frictionless channel for its bakers, and an array of choices for its consumers,
CakeRush covers all bases of the cake process, including free delivery on all
orders across Metro Manila — and plans of spanning across all of the
Philippines in the near future.
Providing a
superior alternative to going out to purchase a cake, especially during these
trying times, CakeRush is set to successfully spread the sweetness across the
Philippines.
About Limitless Technology
Founded in 2016
by German entrepreneurs Maximilian Lotz and Niklas Frassa, Limitless Technology
saw its beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — eventually expanding across South East Asia
through Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
Specially
catering to consumers in the gifting and lifestyle e-commerce segment, the group
strives to serve the growing demand for gift delivery services across South
East Asia with high caliber technologies, services, and teams.
The company has consequently attracted significant venture funding from local
and international investors, and is currently venturing out into new markets
and additional brands.