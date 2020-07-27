Executive Appointment: Mashreq appoints James as Head of FI and NBFI

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 27 July 2020 – Mashreq, one of the

leading financial institutions in the UAE, has recently appointed James Pearson

as the Head of Financial Institutions (FI) and Non-Banking Financial Institutions

(NBFI), part of the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking Group (CIBG).

James possesses over 30 years’ experience in corporate and

investment banking and has worked extensively with banks, insurers, investors

and intermediaries. He joins Mashreq

from Nomura, where he served as Head of Financial Institutions, Asia (ex-Japan).

Prior to Nomura, James worked at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore for seven

years, where he was the Global Head of Financial Institutions Industry Coverage

and Global Head of Insurance Clients.

Furthermore, James has worked with various organizations including

ABN AMRO / RBS and Morgan Stanley where he held several leadership positions covering

the Asia-Pacific markets including roles leading the Financial Institutions sector

and Investment Banking business.

In his role at Mashreq, James will

be responsible for devising and implementing the overall business strategy for

the Financial Institutions segment working closely with Head of CIBG to deliver

a broader range of products to the bank’s clients while driving other

growth initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Joel D Van Dusen, Head of Corporate and

Investment Banking Group at Mashreq Bank, said: “I am delighted to welcome James, who brings a wealth of knowledge

across the global Financial Institutions sector to Mashreq. His addition to the

team will also enable us to benefit from his substantial experience and

relationships with Insurance, Banking and Investor clients. I am certain that his

appointment will add immense value to our Financial Institutions business, and

help to create solutions that are not just highly-relevant for our clients, but

are also aligned with our spirit of innovation.”

James Pearson added: “It is a privilege to take on this senior role at one of the most

progressive financial organizations in the region. The banking industry is

going through dramatic change and continues to transform at pace. I am very excited

to work at Mashreq, who have always placed an emphasis on staying ahead of the

curve and delivering the best solutions to their clients. I look forward to

working with Joel and my new colleagues, as we grow our Financial Institutions

business and the Mashreq franchise as a whole.”

About Mashreq

One of the UAE’s best performing banks

for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding

footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe,

Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the

world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our

journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of

rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has

differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique

products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly

apart. It also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades in all

the fields of banking we operate in — Digital, Corporate, Retail,

International, Treasury and Islamic, and across the multiple banking channels

we deploy — mobile, digital, online, traditional and telephony.