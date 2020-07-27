Executive Appointment: Mashreq appoints James as Head of FI and NBFI
DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 27 July 2020 – Mashreq, one of the
leading financial institutions in the UAE, has recently appointed James Pearson
as the Head of Financial Institutions (FI) and Non-Banking Financial Institutions
(NBFI), part of the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking Group (CIBG).
Download Image: https://bit.ly/39u3rZ1
James possesses over 30 years’ experience in corporate and
investment banking and has worked extensively with banks, insurers, investors
and intermediaries. He joins Mashreq
from Nomura, where he served as Head of Financial Institutions, Asia (ex-Japan).
Prior to Nomura, James worked at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore for seven
years, where he was the Global Head of Financial Institutions Industry Coverage
and Global Head of Insurance Clients.
Furthermore, James has worked with various organizations including
ABN AMRO / RBS and Morgan Stanley where he held several leadership positions covering
the Asia-Pacific markets including roles leading the Financial Institutions sector
and Investment Banking business.
In his role at Mashreq, James will
be responsible for devising and implementing the overall business strategy for
the Financial Institutions segment working closely with Head of CIBG to deliver
a broader range of products to the bank’s clients while driving other
growth initiatives.
Commenting on the appointment, Joel D Van Dusen, Head of Corporate and
Investment Banking Group at Mashreq Bank, said: “I am delighted to welcome James, who brings a wealth of knowledge
across the global Financial Institutions sector to Mashreq. His addition to the
team will also enable us to benefit from his substantial experience and
relationships with Insurance, Banking and Investor clients. I am certain that his
appointment will add immense value to our Financial Institutions business, and
help to create solutions that are not just highly-relevant for our clients, but
are also aligned with our spirit of innovation.”
James Pearson added: “It is a privilege to take on this senior role at one of the most
progressive financial organizations in the region. The banking industry is
going through dramatic change and continues to transform at pace. I am very excited
to work at Mashreq, who have always placed an emphasis on staying ahead of the
curve and delivering the best solutions to their clients. I look forward to
working with Joel and my new colleagues, as we grow our Financial Institutions
business and the Mashreq franchise as a whole.”
About Mashreq
One of the UAE’s best performing banks
for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding
footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe,
Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the
world.
As the oldest bank in the UAE, our
journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of
rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has
differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique
products and services.
Our innovative approach sets us truly
apart. It also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades in all
the fields of banking we operate in — Digital, Corporate, Retail,
International, Treasury and Islamic, and across the multiple banking channels
we deploy — mobile, digital, online, traditional and telephony.