Infor and Nippon Systemware Forge Alliance to Market Infor CloudSuite Industrial ERP Package for Japan’s manufacturing Industry
Partnership to build core business systems to accelerate the digital shift for customers
TOKYO,
JAPAN – Media OutReach – 27
July 2020 – Infor/Infor
Japan K.K. and Nippon Systemware Co., Ltd. (NSW; Headquarter: Shibuya-ku,
Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer: Shoji Tada) today announced the provision
of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor’s enterprise resource planning (ERP)
package for the manufacturing industry in a newly-inked partner agreement to
help Japanese customers accelerate their digital journey. Under the
partnership, NSW can sell or otherwise provide Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a
supply chain solution (ERP) for managing sales and production planning. This
will enable both Infor and NSW to provide even higher value-added solutions
that span both the engineering chain and supply chain.
With multi-language,
multi-currency, and multi-site support, Infor CloudSuite Industrial is an ERP
package for manufacturing companies with global. operations It is already used
in over 6,000 locations globally, including over 1,400 locations in the
Asia-Pacific and over 200 locations in Japan alone.
NSW has a long history of
achievement and expertise across the engineering chain (product lifecycle
management and product data management), managing data related to design and
manufacturing in the manufacturing industry. In recent years, it has combined
the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide
solutions for delivering instructions and collecting performance data in
production environments, while supporting its customers through their digital
transformation (DX).
This alliance is off to a
promising start to fulfil current market and business needs, with the ERP
package having already been trialed by a medical devices manufacturer in a
project to rebuild its core business system, including its global sites. Going
forward, Infor and NSW will continue collaborating in the areas of Infor
CloudSuite Industrial and other solutions for the manufacturing industry as
both parties help build core business solutions that support digital
transformation for customers.
“We welcome Nippon Systemware to the Infor Partner Network. With
Infor’s continued commitment to deliver finely-tuned, industry-specific
solutions in the cloud to help our customers maximise efficiencies and
accelerate growth, and NSW’s years of experience in the manufacturing industry
in Japan, we are confident that our combined strengths can help to accelerate
digital transformation within the manufacturing industry here”, says Shinya
Miura, Country Manager & Vice President, Infor Japan K.K.
“We are excited about the partner
agreement with Infor. This partnership will enable us to offer comprehensive
range of solutions for the manufacturing industry, covering both the engineering
and supply chains. Furthermore, together with Infor, we will provide high-value-added
services to our customers in the manufacturing industry by leveraging synergies
with our strength in IoT, AI and embedded software development.”, says Takeshi
Yamada, Executive Corporate Officer, Nippon Systemware Co., Ltd.
About Nippon Systemware
Nippon Systemware (NSW) was
founded in 1966. It is a one-stop provider of solutions, from building systems
to support manufacturing, distribution, and other industries, to designing and
operating IT infrastructure, and providing cloud services from in its own data
centers. It is also engaged in embedded system development, and LSI and circuit
board design and development, in the in-vehicle, communications and facilities
fields. With a focus on the fields of IoT and AI, which leverage these
capabilities, it aims to become a company that leads the digital transformation
of customers through the provision of solutions and services underpinned by its
Toami IoT platform.
For more details, see https://www.nsw.co.jp/ .
About Infor
Infor
is a global cloud business software provider specializing by market sector.
With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries,
Infor software is designed for progress. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/ja-jp.
