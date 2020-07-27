Philippines is Among Asia’s Pioneers in Leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology for Bond Distribution

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 July 2020

– The Philippine Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), together with Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank)

and Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), is the ﬁrst in Asia to launch an

app for the distribution of retail treasury bonds enabled by Distributed Ledger

Technology (DLT).

Philippine National Treasurer Rosalia V. De

Leon said, “The launch of Bonds.PH paves the way for all Filipinos,

particularly the unbanked, to easily and aﬀordably invest in the BTr’s newest

retail treasury bond, RTB-24 or the Progreso Bonds. The mobile app presents a

compelling opportunity for all to invest and help the Republic raise funds for

economic recovery and COVID-19 response.”

The app, called Bonds.PH, makes bond

investing easy. It’s completely digital and available 24/7. Filipinos,

including the unbanked and overseas workers, can invest in retail treasury

bonds by downloading the app and pay using e-wallets, online banking and

over-the-counter for as low as USD 100.

UnionBank Vice-Chairman Justo Ortiz,

together with Treasurer De Leon, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III,

Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno and National Economic and Development

Authority (NEDA) Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, inaugurated the Bonds.PH app at

the recent oﬃcial launch of the Progreso Bonds.

“This is the ﬁrst retail treasury bond

issuance to leverage on blockchain technology – in Asia, and likely the world,”

said Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank President & CEO. “The Philippines is

ready to lead the way into the future and tech up the nation with innovative,

inclusive opportunities, powered by emerging technologies, for the beneﬁt of

all Filipinos,” added Bautista.

Bonds.PH is blockchain-enabled with

transactions recorded in a DLT-based registry in addition to the existing

system. Leveraging DLT enables immutable and tamper-proof record-keeping.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

commended the ground-breaking endeavor, “I want to congratulate the

Philippine Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) for this important milestone,” said MAS

Chief FinTech Oﬃcer Sopnendu Mohanty. He

added that, “2020 will be the year of commercialization of blockchain

technology in the ASEAN region, and BTr’s eﬀorts to build a DLT registry for

bond issuance accelerates the success of the most exciting technology of our

time. The blockchain community in Singapore will work together with the

Philippines to share learnings, open-source resources and also facilitate

connecting corresponding nodes to integrate market infrastructure for

transparency and interoperability. The recently released Project Ubin Phase 5

ﬁndings by MAS will facilitate the creation of robust blockchain rails for

future value creation.”

Meanwhile, Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman of

the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and Chairman of the Singapore

Fintech Association (SFA) said BAS and SFA are one with the MAS in fully

supporting the Philippines and UnionBank in utilizing blockchain for ﬁnancial

inclusion.

According to Nichel Gaba, Founder & CEO

of PDAX – a ﬁntech investment of UBX (a UnionBank subsidiary), “DLT or

blockchain technology is governance by design with its cryptography and

programmable smart contracts. This advantage allows the blockchain not only to

preserve truth, but also to automate payments, enforce rules, and facilitate

complex transactions via smart contracts at little to no cost.”

As such, DLT reduces manual veriﬁcation and

simpliﬁes reconciliation bringing down processing time and costs. BTr

sanctioned the pioneering eﬀort so that through this it can determine if

leveraging DLT makes retail treasury bond distribution to the unbanked feasible

and economically viable.

The Philippine Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC) likewise oﬀered its support. “With our mandate to

facilitate ﬁnancial inclusion while maintaining investor protection, we support

this initiative, which makes use of Distributed Ledger Technology,” said

SEC Commissioner Ephyro Luis B. Amatong. “We look forward to the results

from this initiative, which will contribute greatly to future DLT use cases for

capital markets,” he added. The Philippine SEC is among the more

progressive regulators in the world having released rules on crowdfunding, as

well as draft rules on digital assets and digital exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Central Bank,

Bangkok Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP), lauded the initiative for its impact on

inclusive prosperity, “Given our advocacy to accelerate the digital delivery of

ﬁnancial services while deepening ﬁnancial inclusion, we view Bonds.PH as a

welcome addition to the expanding suite of available ﬁnancial products serving

wide market segments via innovative delivery channels and bridging the

ﬁnancially excluded,” said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno. “From the basic easing

of the public’s access to transaction accounts to now this oﬀering of retail

treasury bonds to the masses in a simpliﬁed yet secure manner, shows the

remarkable progress of our shared ﬁnancial inclusion agenda. This surely marks

the transition of blockchain technology from its buzzword status to a feasible,

production grade solution capable of democratizing access to digital ﬁnancial

services,” said the Central Bank Chief.

“We

look forward to the expansive adoption and success of this initiative and the

public can always count on the BSP to remain supportive of responsible digital

ﬁnancial innovations,” he added.