PTI workers demo: Burn effigies of Haleem Adil Shaikh, Sindh Governor

HYDERABAD: Senior workers of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf led by Tasneem Zohra, Amir Jeskani, Shahid Rind held a protest demonstration in front of press club here Friday against Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Halim Adil Shaikh.

The infuriated workers told newsmen that senior workers of PTI were being ignored on party cadre. They alleged that Haleem Adil Shaikh was involved in land grabbing with active help of governor Imran Ismail.

The angry workers also thrashed their effigies with shoes and later burnt the effigies. They alleged that Halim Adil Shaikh has recruited land mafia gangsters as PTI workers and has sidelines old workers of party. They acclaimed NAB which has started an investigation in 257 acres land grabbing of Halim Adil Shaikh.

They told that they do not accept regional organization body formed by Halim Adil Shaikh and demanded from prime minister Imran Khan to dissolve such a body and form a new one consisting of old workers.

