Poly Leads Industry with the Most Microsoft Teams Certified Headsets Available

The choice is now yours – Poly offers 2X more Microsoft Teams certified headsets and personal speakerphones than the next leading provider

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – July

28, 2020 – Plantronics,

Inc. (“Poly” — formerly Plantronics and

Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful

human connection and collaboration, today announced that Poly now has

the largest portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified headsets available, offering greater flexibility

and choice with more than twenty headsets and personal speakerphones certified

for Teams. This solidifies Poly as having the most comprehensive end-to-end suite of

Teams certified headsets, video devices, phones and speakerphones available.

Poly has sold nearly 17 million Microsoft compatible devices over the

last three years. Our latest portfolio of certified devices with the dedicated

purple Teams button includes the Voyager 4200 Office Series and Voyager 5200

Office Series headsets, Calisto 3200 and 5300 speakerphones, Blackwire 3300 Series, and the recently

announced Blackwire 8225 headsets. The dedicated Teams button allows you to

instantly invoke your Teams meeting as well as receive alerts and notifications

so you never miss a beat.

“We understand that every

worker – from executives to the entry-level — may have their own preferred

workstyle. Instead of a one-size-fits-all solution, organizations should cater

to each individual, aligning their tools and endpoints with the different

workstyles to enhance productivity and efficiency,” said Pierre-Jean

Châlon, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Poly. “That is why we are

committed to providing a wide range of high-quality solutions that seamlessly

integrate with Microsoft Teams, providing the flexibility and choice to meet

the needs of any worker.”

With the significant

increase in home working here to stay, our need to collaborate at a distance will

remain essential. As such, Microsoft Teams usage continues to skyrocket,

having gone from 32 million users in early March 2020[1] to 75 million users by April 2020[2], creating an even greater need for

Teams integrated devices.

“As distance and remote

working continues for many organizations, the need for a wide variety of UCC

integrated devices, including Microsoft Teams, will remain a top priority,”

said Alaa Sayed, industry director, Frost and Sullivan. “No other vendor comes

close to Poly’s deep portfolio of Teams certified devices for home, office, and

everywhere in between. Poly’s ability to offer simple, flexible and reliable

communications endpoints is just one of the reasons Poly continues to be a leading

provider of global enterprise headsets.”

Poly’s portfolio offers Teams

certified devices ranging from wireless DECT™ headset systems like Savi 8200 Office and UC Series, to premium Bluetooth® headsets

that connect to PCs and

mobiles like the Voyager family, to portable USB speakerphones like Calisto 5300.

All certified products have been rigorously tested and Microsoft certified to

ensure the best audio and user experience and have been thoughtfully designed

to work flexibly and seamlessly with Microsoft Teams — creating a one-stop shop

for your organization’s collaboration device needs whether you’re a Microsoft

Teams aficionado or just starting your journey to leverage Microsoft Teams.

For a full list of Poly

Microsoft Teams certified devices now available for order and shipping, please visit here for more information.



