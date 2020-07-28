Prudential and PAI Health enter partnership to deliver a new way to measure physical activity on digital health app, Pulse
Prudential enhances customer offerings and engagement by introducing the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence score across 11 Asian markets
HONG KONG, CHINA and VANCOUVER, CANADA – Media OutReach – 28 July 2020
– Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential)
and PAI Health today
announced that PAI Health’s science-backed activity metric for heart health,
known as Personal Activity Intelligence, will be featured in the Pulse by
Prudential (Pulse) digital health app, the first of its kind to offer holistic
health management to consumers in Asia.
PAI Health services will be available to
Pulse users across 11 markets in Asia. PAI
adds to a growing suite of services on Pulse, which provides access to health
and wellness tools and real-time information to consumers across the region.
Since the launch of Pulse in August last year, the app has already been
downloaded over 6.5 million times.
Mr. Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential
Corporation Asia, said, “It has never been a more important time than now to
help people build health resilience and boost immunity by adopting a more
active lifestyle. Through Pulse, we are committed to providing leading
technology, content and services to help people live healthier lives. We are excited to add PAI Health’s programme
to our platform and provide new actionable heart health insights to users, so we
can help them live healthy and well, for longer.”
The collaboration will allow Pulse users to
benefit from a ground-breaking new activity score and health programme that guides
people to better health, by quantifying the exact level of physical activity
each person needs to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality. Derived from
one of the most comprehensive health studies (the HUNT Study), and recently
validated with a large US population of over 56,000 participants, maintaining a
PAI score of 100 or more has been associated with a reduction of mortality risk
from cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle diseases by an average of 25%,
with the potential to extend people’s lives by an average of five years.
Users require a compatible heart monitor
wearable to enable the PAI feature in the Pulse app. The PAI feature is device-agnostic,
meaning it can be used with any leading wearable brands including Apple, Garmin
and Fitbit devices. Users can set and achieve health
goals, track physical and nutrition activities, receive feedback, coaching and
guidance on their health and fitness, as well as access useful content and
insights. For those without an existing device, Huami, a healthcare services
technology company and world-leading maker of smart wearables, will be a featured partner enabling customers to purchase their
affordable Amazfit devices directly via the Pulse app.
“PAI is becoming the new health standard for physical activity,
addressing the global health problem of inactivity that has reached concerning proportions,”
says Sally Powell, General Manager of PAI Health. “Given that PAI is so
inclusive, being suited to all fitness levels and recognising all forms of
physical activity, we are delighted that Prudential will be introducing PAI in
the Pulse app. This will motivate millions of users to become more active with
a potential to make profound improvements in public health.”
About Pulse by Prudential
Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first
of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers.
Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a
24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and
protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy to provide affordable
and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital
technologies and best-in-class partnerships.
Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in
August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets across the region
and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker
and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with
certified doctors and specialists.
Since
its launch, Pulse has been downloaded more than 6 million times in Asia to
date. Pulse is currently available on the Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia,
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore,
Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
For
more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.
About PAI
Health
PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and
guide their people to better health, providing individuals with motivational
guidance on personalized recommended physical activity levels. Our mission is
to optimize anyone’s path to better health by making the science-backed
Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric a global health standard through
partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms,
health care providers and other industry partners. For more
information, please visit www.paihealth.com.
About Prudential Corporation Asia
Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential
plc (United Kingdom)*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and
Africa, and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is
headquartered in Hong Kong.
Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning
six markets in Africa and 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong
Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore,
Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust multi-channel distribution
platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range of savings, investment and
protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.
Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on
behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading
Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets
as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has over US$241
billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2019), managing funds
across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.
*Prudential
plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the
United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G
plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Prudential
plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK),
Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).