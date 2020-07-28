Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide is currently being investigated by the Mumbai police. And according to latest reports, Sushant’s father has now filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at his hometown, Patna. Quoting a cop from Patna, ANI had confirmed, “FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput’s father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone”. Rhea was one of the first few to be interrogated by the Mumbai police, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

It has also been revealed that a four member team from Patna has been sent to Mumbai to collect important documents related to the case from the Mumbai police. ANI stated, “A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone”.

Sushant passed away on June 14 and till now close to 40 people have been interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been actively urging for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s untimely demise had shared on Twitter, “Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.” He had also revealed that a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s untimely demise. “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

