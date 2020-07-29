AIA to Host Its First Regional Online Health and Wellness Event to Promote Healthier, Longer, Better Lives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 July 2020 – AIA, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian

life insurance group, today announced plans to host its first ever regional

online health and wellness event, spanning 13 markets and headlined by AIA’s

Global Ambassador David Beckham.

AIA Live will be broadcast on Sunday 2nd

August and will include more than 30 unique sessions, delivering health and

wellness content to inspire, motivate and educate people across the region as

part of AIA’s commitment to helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Key themes will include mental wellbeing, exercise, activity and rest,

nutrition, personal growth, as well as light-hearted moments of music and

comedy.

AIA Live has been designed to appeal

across all age groups and multiple markets, celebrating the cultural diversity

of the region while at the same time bringing people closer together to deepen

their knowledge of health and wellness in a fun and engaging way.

David Beckham will open and close the event,

and also share personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the

extraordinary events of 2020, together with some of the lessons he has

learnt. Celebrity chef Jeremy Pang will

cook a series of recipes with different ingredients from across Asia, and

coaches from AIA’s partner Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (“Spurs”) will

challenge participants to try some easy and fun football skills. They will be

supported by more than 20 other regional influencers and keynote guests,

bringing together AIA’s family of ambassadors for the first time ever.

AIA Live will be hosted on AIA’s

Healthy Living YouTube channel and AIA Vitality members will be able to earn

AIA Vitality Points for taking part. By registering for the event, participants

will also earn the chance to win significant prizes including trips to London

to watch Spurs play and meet their first team players, as well as signed

footballs from David Beckham, virtual cooking lessons with Jeremy Pang, and

merchandise from our other ambassadors. AIA also plans to host similar days in

China and India in early September, with tailored content for those markets.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing

Officer, said: “In this COVID world we live in, we see mindsets and

behaviours changing and we are committed to keeping connected with our

customers and supporting them with knowledge and practical tips for health and

wellness. We know our audiences are online now more than ever before and are

looking for new ways to stay motivated, active and live a healthy lifestyle –

often within the confines of their own home. We are therefore very excited to

be presenting AIA Live, a first of its kind event, which will be a day of powerful and inspiring content and a meaningful way

for us to deliver on our commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer,

Better Lives.”

AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham said: “I’m very proud to be

involved in AIA Live alongside my fellow AIA ambassadors, sharing our

thoughts and experiences with people across Asia about how we can live

healthier, longer, better lives. We’ve all faced unexpected challenges this

year and looking after ourselves, mentally and physically, has never been more

important.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the

transformational work that AIA are doing in markets all over the region to help

their customers and communities. I hope people will feel inspired to make the

little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this

unique event will really motivate them.”

Please register for AIA Live by 30

July 2020 to learn more about the full programme here: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/aialive.html

BACKGROUND FOR GROUP RELEASE

AIA appointed David Beckham as our Global

Ambassador in 2017. As an internationally famous sporting icon and a dedicated

family man, David is playing a leading role in helping AIA to promote

achievable steps people can take to improve their health and wellness. David

makes frequent visits to AIA markets to help drive the Healthier, Longer,

Better Lives movement, where he engages with large numbers of AIA customers,

agents, partners and employees.

AIA has partnered with Spurs since 2013 and

is the Club’s Global Principal Partner. The partnership and the international

coaches based in Asia have been used to promote the vital role that active

participation in sport plays in helping people to live Healthier, Longer,

Better Lives.

AIA teamed up with Jeremy Pang, celebrity

chef and founder of the award-winning School of Wok, in 2019 to bring our

customers an array of delicious recipes that are perfect for preparing at home.

Focusing on healthy, flavour-packed dishes, Jeremy combines his easy-to-follow

style with tips, ingredient swaps and wok-loads of recipe inspiration. Jeremy

has featured at a number of AIA events including hosting a Dim Sum Masterclass

in Singapore as part of our Centennial celebrations. Jeremy’s easy-to-follow

recipes showcase how simple swaps and healthy combinations can help you live

Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

WHO’S JOINING FROM SINGAPORE?

Over 20 influencers from all over the globe–including

Singapore–will be joining this exciting online health and wellness event. Viewers

can tune in to watch actor and host Andie Chen keep up with Jeremy Pang’s

instructions in a cook-along session titled “Good Food for Good Health”, whilst

both guests also open up about their experiences in lockdown and the kitchen. Join

actress and host Amanda Chaang as she learns some football drills from the

Spurs coaches and challenges them to perform some cheerleading moves in a “Cheers

and Drills” session, and get up close and personal with actor and musician

Andrew Marko in “Marko My Words: Nothing Can Get Me Down!”. In this raw and

unfiltered session he shares about how he fights stress and manages to find the

brighter things in life. Whether you are looking at building healthier diets,

finding new fitness inspiration or simply looking for an outlet to unwind, we

have got something planned for everyone at this one-day online extravaganza!

AIA Live starts at 10 AM SGT this 2 August

2020 on AIA’s Healthy Living YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/AIAHealthyLiving

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and

its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest

independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence

in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific — wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong

Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, South Korea, the

Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau

SAR, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, a 99 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49

per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is

now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market

leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums

and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total

assets of US$284 billion as of 31 December 2019.

AIA meets the

long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of

products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance

and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and

pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents,

partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than

36 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of

group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is

listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the

stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the

over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).