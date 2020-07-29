ASMPT Announces Strategic Joint Venture To Accelerate Its Materials Business

Charting a Bright Course for the Future

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach

– 29 July 2020 – ASM Pacific Technology

Limited (“ASMPT” or the

“Group”) (Stock code: 0522) has announced that it reached an agreement to form a

Strategic Joint Venture (“SJV”) involving its Materials segment with key partners.

Mr. Robin Ng, CEO, ASMPT, said “We have been closely monitoring the market

trends of the lead frame business for some years and have observed industry consolidation amongst

its market participants. Our Materials segment is consistently among the top

lead frame manufacturers globally. It continues to be a strong business, in

tandem with the growth of the global semiconductor market. However, the lead

frame business is extremely competitive and requires economies of scale in

order to be sustainably successful. This Strategic Joint Venture enables our Materials segment to prepare

its business for the future, benefitting its employees, its customers and the

Group.”

Mr. Ng added that ASMPT had undertaken a

rigorous process to identify suitable strategic partners to help accelerate the

business growth of its Materials segment. The SJV partners, namely Wise Road Capital Ltd (“Wise Road”), Asia-IO

Capital Management Limited (“Asia-IO”) and ASMPT, will collectively guide the

management and development of the SJV.

The SJV is expected to begin operating by the

end of the year. In the

meantime, ASMPT’s Materials segment will continue its

business, with the management team, operations, expansion plans and product

development unchanged. When the SJV begins operation, it will operate as an

independent business under the auspices of the SJV partners, tapping the deep

and complementary network and market experience of Wise Road and Asia IO to help

extend and solidify its leadership position in the lead frame market. ASMPT will

hold a minority equity interest in the SJV amounting to

44.44%, while Wise Road and

Asia-IO will collectively hold a controlling interest

of 55.56% through their designated investment vehicles. The financials

of the SJV will be equity accounted by the Group once the SJV begins operating.

“T he excellent track record, financial strength, and

collective attributes of the partners in this Strategic Joint Venture form a very strong and capable foundation to fully actualize

the immense potential inherent in the lead frame business. This will benefit all the stakeholders in ASMPT’s

Materials segment, and give our customers the assurance that their

needs and future requirements are well looked after,” concluded Mr. Ng.

“FITA is very

pleased to form a strategic partnership with ASMPT and supports its Strategic

Joint Venture with Wise Road Capital and Asia-IO. Wise Road Capital is one of

the key investment platforms in FITA. Through our strong alliance member network

of more than 100 leading high-tech players in China and the world, we are

confident that FITA can provide a strong synergistic support to this Strategic

Joint Venture and propel the growth of the business,” said Mr. Brighten Li, Chairman of the Financial and

Information Technology Alliance (FITA).

“ASMPT is a

world class leader in the semiconductor value chain and we have full confidence

in the technology, quality and operations leadership of ASMPT’s Materials

Segment. Wise Road Capital’s senior management team brings a good combination

of finance expertise and industry expertise to support the success of the

Strategic Joint Venture. We believe that the additional financial resources and

industry network the new shareholders will bring in, plus a sharp focus on growing

the Materials business together with ASMPT, will bring the success of the

Strategic Joint Venture to the next level,” said Mr. Fai Yeung, Managing Partner of Wise Road Capital.

“This

Strategic Joint Venture corroborates our strategy to back a high-quality player

that is investing to become an even stronger

player in the industry with a larger market share when

the market upcycle resumes,” said Mr.

Denis Tse, Managing Partner of Asia-IO.