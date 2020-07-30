Kerry Logistics Receives “Most Honored Companies” Accolade from Institutional Investor for the Fifth Consecutive Year
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 July 2020 – Kerry
Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has received
the “Most Honored Companies” accolade in Institutional
Investor‘s annual All-Asia Executive Team ranking for the fifth year
running, in addition to placing in the top three in six categories under the
Transportation sector.
Among the 41 companies in the
sector, Kerry Logistics and its key executives ranked in the top three in the
following categories, based on votes from buy-side
analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and
financial institutions across the globe:
- Most Honored
Company
- Best CEO —
William Ma
- Best CFO —
Ellis Cheng
- Best Investor
Relations Professional — Iris Tsang
- Best Investor
Relations Team
- Best Investor
Relations Program
- Best ESG SRI
Metrics
William
Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to be
honoured again for our dedicated efforts in maintaining a proactive investor
relations strategy. As the global pandemic brings disruptions and uncertainties
to our everyday lives, we believe it is more important than ever for us to
provide transparency and support bilateral communication with the investor
community. We place high priority in keeping our shareholders and investors
abreast of Kerry Logistics’ latest corporate development, as well as our
resilience and adaptability to changing conditions. Once again, we would like
to thank Institutional Investor for
the recognition and reaffirm our commitment to upholding global standards and
adopting international best practices in investor relations.”
Kerry
Logistics has been named one of the “Most Honored Companies” since 2016. The 2020
All-Asia Executive Team ranking was based on the votes from 1,921 portfolio managers and
buy-side analysts, and 611 sell-side analysts. For
the Best Investor Relations Program category, companies were evaluated on nine
performance attributes, namely, accessibility, strategy, IR team is well
informed, productivity of NDR/conferences/calls, responsiveness, business &
market knowledge, consistency & granularity, ESG information and
timeliness.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL
with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly
customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to
enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve
response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries
and territories, and is managing 75 million sq ft of land and logistics
facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility
to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network
Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected
Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.
About Institutional Investor
Now entering its fifth decade,
Institutional Investor has
consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost financial
publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides
essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and
rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks.