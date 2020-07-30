Kerry Logistics Receives “Most Honored Companies” Accolade from Institutional Investor for the Fifth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 July 2020 – Kerry

Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has received

the “Most Honored Companies” accolade in Institutional

Investor‘s annual All-Asia Executive Team ranking for the fifth year

running, in addition to placing in the top three in six categories under the

Transportation sector.

Among the 41 companies in the

sector, Kerry Logistics and its key executives ranked in the top three in the

following categories, based on votes from buy-side

analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and

financial institutions across the globe:

Most Honored

Company

Company Best CEO —

William Ma

William Ma Best CFO —

Ellis Cheng

Ellis Cheng Best Investor

Relations Professional — Iris Tsang

Relations Professional — Iris Tsang Best Investor

Relations Team

Relations Team Best Investor

Relations Program

Relations Program Best ESG SRI

Metrics

William

Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to be

honoured again for our dedicated efforts in maintaining a proactive investor

relations strategy. As the global pandemic brings disruptions and uncertainties

to our everyday lives, we believe it is more important than ever for us to

provide transparency and support bilateral communication with the investor

community. We place high priority in keeping our shareholders and investors

abreast of Kerry Logistics’ latest corporate development, as well as our

resilience and adaptability to changing conditions. Once again, we would like

to thank Institutional Investor for

the recognition and reaffirm our commitment to upholding global standards and

adopting international best practices in investor relations.”

Kerry

Logistics has been named one of the “Most Honored Companies” since 2016. The 2020

All-Asia Executive Team ranking was based on the votes from 1,921 portfolio managers and

buy-side analysts, and 611 sell-side analysts. For

the Best Investor Relations Program category, companies were evaluated on nine

performance attributes, namely, accessibility, strategy, IR team is well

informed, productivity of NDR/conferences/calls, responsiveness, business &

market knowledge, consistency & granularity, ESG information and

timeliness.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL

with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly

customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to

enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve

response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries

and territories, and is managing 75 million sq ft of land and logistics

facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility

to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network

Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected

Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.

About Institutional Investor

Now entering its fifth decade,

Institutional Investor has

consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost financial

publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides

essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and

rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks.