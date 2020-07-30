Petroleum Ministry suggests Rs7/litre hike in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in the country are expected to increase again next month after the Petroleum Ministry recommended another increase in prices by up to Rs9.5/litre for August.

In a summary sent to the Finance Ministry, the Petroleum Ministry has proposed an increase of Rs7/litre in petrol price, Rs9.5 in diesel price, Rs6.21 in light diesel oil (LDO) prices and Rs6 increase in kerosene price.

If the government accepts this suggested increase in price, the price of petrol will go up from the current Rs100.1 to Rs107.1/litre, price of diesel will increase from Rs101.46 to Rs110.96/litre, LDO price will go up from the current Rs55.98 to Rs62.19/litre and kerosene oil price will increase to Rs62.06 from its current Rs59.06/litre price.

Last month, the government had jacked up petroleum products’ prices by 66% with petrol prices increasing by Rs25.58/litre, diesel Rs21.31/litre and kerosene by Rs23.50/litre and LDO by Rs17.84/litre.

The government is currently charging Rs30 per litre petroleum levy (PL) on petrol and diesel while Rs6/litre on kerosene and Rs3/litre on LDO. It is also charging a 17% general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products.

