SPSF workers protest against humiliation of Shaheed Bhutto’s portrait by Fixit

HYDERABAD: Workers of Sindh Peoples Students Federation have held a protest demonstration in front of press club here Thursday and later held a press conference taking exception of social organization Fixit, its workers humiliation of Shaheed Bhutto former prime minister of Pakistan by showing his portrait being dumped in a drain choked with rainwater in Karachi.

Later addressing a news conference at press club here president SPSF Mansoor Shahani, general secretary Lala Murad Khan, information secretary Shahryar Bhagat and senior vice president SPSF Kaleem Bhutto lashed at Alamgir accusing him of stealing drain lids of Karachi and humiliating Shaheed Bhutto on the instigation of Imran Khan of PTI. They warned that if Alamgir did not stop from humiliating PPP leadership then SPDF shall have no option than to fix him up. They also burnt the effigy of Alamgir.

