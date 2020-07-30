Start-ups get insights into overcoming challenges

Futurist sheds light on ‘new normal’ at E-Day seminar

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 July 2020 – Local

start-ups have been rising to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic

with agility and creativity. This year’s HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day),

organised by the Hong Kong Trade

Development Council (HKTDC), underwent a transformation in terms of

format and content, with a series of seminars broadcast live on 16 and 17 July

giving start-ups valuable insights into finding a path forward during this

difficult time.

Running under the theme “Revive‧ Redefine“,

the 2020 E-Day invited a high-powered panel of speakers to speak at 19

online seminars, offering insights into areas such as entrepreneurship,

regional opportunities and technological developments to equip start-ups for

future challenges. Virtual business matching sessions were

also arranged, connecting local start-ups with companies in Japan, Korea,

Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States to help them continue to capture

business opportunities amid the current economic adversity.

Renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard (Centre) addressed the

“T-Chat: Futurising Your Business: Renaissance from the Age of

Digitalisation” seminar

Insights into the future: four “bigs” and 10

“game changers”

Broadcasting from Switzerland, globally renowned

futurist Gerd Leonhard, CEO of The Futures Agency,shared in “T-Chat:

Futurising Your Business: Renaissance from the Age of Digitalisation”

the trends for entrepreneurship and opportunities for start-ups to thrive in

the “new normal”. Mr Leonhard explained that there would not be a

post-COVID-19 return to normality, and that the new normal would be very

different.

The world is undergoing a Great Transformation, he said,

with four “bigs” playing a leading role — Big Tech, Big Media, Big

State and Big Health. “Technology is everywhere. Without technology, we

wouldn’t be working from home, we couldn’t find new ways to address the crisis.

We couldn’t analyse all the data. Without the AI (artificial intelligence), we

couldn’t have early warning systems,” Mr Leonhard said. He added that the

state helps to figure out how to restart the economy and to support the people,

and that healthcare is becoming the number one issue. “We are going to

have to put more money, more research into healthcare development and

biotechnology,” he said, “We all are addicted to the media now because

we are at home. Big media is exploding. These four things together have huge

opportunities.” The result, he said, would be “HellVen”,

explaining it could be heaven or it could be hell, depending on how it is

handled.

The future presents utter uncertainty, Mr Leonhard posited.

Businesses needed to abandon traditional, pre-COVID ways of doing things and

adapt to the VUCA normal — volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

He advised entrepreneurs to flip VUCA and turn around the threats of the

pandemic with “velocity, unorthodoxy, co-creation and awesomeness — to

respond with speed and come up with new ideas, to work together, and to create

solutions that can make a difference.”

Technologies are developing extremely fast, and the COVID-19

pandemic is accelerating this further. The crisis and technological potential

would drive extremely rapid and very disruptive change, he said, with more

progress over the next decade than the world had seen over the previous

century.

Mr Leonhard said 10 game-changers would shape developments

over the coming decade, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the impetus for

change. The first game-changer would be “data everything” — with

data as the “new oil”, businesses need to have the numbers at hand to

go forward. “Lots of start-ups in Hong Kong and all over the world are

dealing with data,” he said. This leads to the second game-changer —

“cloud everything”, with vast amounts of data calling for copious

storage space. The next game-changer would be “connected everything”

— through the Internet of Things (IoT) not just everyone but everything, be it

appliances or vehicles, will be connected through the internet.

Another game-changer would be “compute

everything”, with quantum computers that are virtually unlimited in

computing power. The next game-changer is “understand anything”,

whereby natural language processing will enable us to speak to machines as if

they were humans. “Smart everything” will see machine learning

greatly increasing the ability of machines and systems to adapt to change.

Transactions will join communications as a game-changer, as blockchain

technologies greatly expand the scope for, and reliability of, transactions.

Mr Leonhard said another game-changing development that will

have great relevance to anyone trading in goods is the distribution of

production. Improvements in the scope and quality of 3D printing mean items can

be produced anywhere. “We will be able to print anything, from our tennis

shoes to our wrist watches,” he explained. Massive increases in the power

of media technologies will expand the scope of media offerings, enabling people

to “see everything” in the future through technologies such as

virtual reality — and the current trend for working from home had given this a

big boost. Improvements in genetic engineering mean it will be possible to

“change anything” — a development that has massive ethical

implications.

Panellists who appeared alongside Mr Leonhard at the seminar

included Karena Belin, CEO & Co-founder of WHub; Toa

Charm, Associate Professor, Business School, the Chinese University of

Hong Kong; and Herbert Chia, Venture Partner at Sequoia Capital

China. Mr Charm said that many Asian conglomerates rejected technological

innovation in the past, and it was only when faced with growing competition

that they began to open their doors to change. Referencing the current rapidly

transforming business environment, hesaid: “All Asian

conglomerates are opening up their doors to new technologies. They are

thinking: ‘I don’t know about this, but I need it because my shopping malls, my

hotels, my properties — nobody goes there to buy now’. I think this presents a

golden opportunity for all of us — start-ups and technology companies, and

enablers like incubators and accelerators.”

In response to a question about leadership and how human

skills are becoming more valuable, Mr Chia, said: “At this

moment, when talking to a lot of CEOs in the field, I find there’s a gap

between the knowledge they already have and the knowledge needed to translate a

business problem into a technology solution. Or, the other way round, where I

have a technology solution, but I don’t know what to fix.” He believes

successful leaders will be those who can bridge this gap and give their

companies a clear direction.

Agility and understanding social norms

At the “Revive‧Redefine” plenary

session, William Ip, Managing Director of Carousell Hong Kong,

and Crystal Pang, Co-founder of Pickupp, shared tips on

entrepreneurship and their personal experiences of turning creative ideas into

viable business ventures.

Mr Ip shared three tips with the audience: be agile, be a

good listener and keep your business alive. Quoting celebrated scientist

Stephen Hawking, who said that intelligence is the ability to adapt to change,

Mr Ip highlighted the importance of agility for start-ups and

entrepreneurs, especially in a challenging climate. He said that business

drivers will change, and that development teams must be ready to adapt.

“Being a start-up, we need to act very quickly and stay very close to the

market. Sometimes you make decisions that seems to be correct at the time, but

we also have to be prudent, agile, and humble — if that decision doesn’t turn

out to be the right decision, we need to change quickly,” Mr Ip explained.

His second tip was to be a good listener.

Businesses have to listen to their target audience and address the needs of the

market segment, he said. As the retail sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19

pandemic, Carousell has been leveraging its platform to help small and

medium-sized enterprises get online and connect with more customers. Lastly, Mr

Ip said the most important goal for start-ups must be to stay alive as

a business. Enterprises need to prepare for an uncertain future and think

ahead to understand what the world will be like tomorrow.

Ms Pang offered insights into the classic question of how

both technology and understanding social normscan be used to

improve services. Customers want things cheap, flexible and traceable. She

noted that while it is now very inflexible to operate a traditional logistics

fleet, crowdsourcing was a viable option. “There is a lot of idle capacity

in the city, and a lot of people with downtime,” she said. “Students,

maybe they work until 3pm then have four or five hours of downtime.

Semi-retirees, they are still very healthy and can run around and do

neighbourhood deliveries. Are we able to utilise them effectively, as long as

there is good technology to trace and do quality control?”

Ms Pang also explained how advanced computerised systems

were necessary when employing a more flexible and dynamic delivery system. For

Pickupp’s platform, thousands of deliveries will go out at any given time, all

with different weights and dimensions, which need to be bundled together at the

lowest cost.

Creating happiness can lead to growth

Katherine Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer at online

education platform Snapask, shared on how the start-up has been able to grow

its business in a difficult environment at a seminar titled “From

Crisis to Chances: Unleashing Opportunities in Challenging Times“. She

described online education as “hard to start, harder to win”.

With the goal of offering the best online learning

experience, the Snapask team conducted in-depth research and ran numerous

surveys to identify what would make users happy. They found that an instant

experience and instant support were important for online learners, especially

during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the start-up made one small product

change, to move all the fast-responding and always-online tutors to every

single page possible whenever users log in so they can offer immediate support.

Ms Cheung said that faster matching of students and tutors has resulted in more

referrals and retentions, so “creating happiness means growth,” she

said.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/334i18E

Photo 1: Running under the theme “Revive×Redefine“,

the 2020 E-Day invited a high-powered panel of speakers to speak at 19

online seminars Photo 2: Renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard addressed

the “T-Chat: Futurising Your Business: Renaissance from the Age of

Digitalisation” seminar and was joined for the discussion by (from

left) Karena Belin, CEO & Co-Founder of WHub, Toa

Charm, Associate Professor, Business School, the Chinese University of

Hong Kong, and Herbert Chia, Venture Partner at Sequoia Capital

China Photo 3: At the “Revive‧Redefine” plenary session, Crystal

Pang, Co-founder of Pickupp, shared tips on entrepreneurship

and their personal experiences of turning creative ideas into viable business

ventures Photo 4: Katherine Cheung, Chief Marketing

Officer at Snapask, shared on how the start-up grows business in hard times

during the “From Crisis to Chances: Unleashing Opportunities in

Challenging Times” seminar

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

