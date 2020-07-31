Shias protest against Bunyad Islam Bill passed by Punjab Assembly

HYDERABAD: Tehreek Nifaz Fiqa Jaffria held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here against the passage of Bunyad Islam Bill by Punjab Assembly.

Protest was led by Makhdoom Abdul Qadir and Waqar Solangi. The leaders said in their speeches that Tahfuz Bunyad Islam Bill was aimed to religious sectarian violence in Pakistan.

They said passing such a bill at time when month of Muharram was nearing, was attempt to divide Muslims.

They condemned the passage of the bill by Punjab Assembly and demanded from Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw this controversial bill otherwise they would hold protest across the country.

