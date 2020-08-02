Bollywood actors extend Eid greetings to Muslim fans around the world.

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to send love and wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of himself, Salman wrote: “Eid Mubarak!”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to hospital with COVID-19 infection, also extended his greetings. “Eid al Adha..Mubarak,” Big B tweeted.

T 3612 – Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

Anil Kapoor wished for everyone’s happiness.

“Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak,” he tweeted.

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/U8ykvDfaaN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.”

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder is missing celebrating Eid at grand level owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK,” she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback picture of her children dressed in ethnic wear.

