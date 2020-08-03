Pakistan gives India another chance on Kulbhushan Jadhav case:

The Islamabad High Court said on Monday that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance while hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A two judge-bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the plea.

The court ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the Indian authorities and Jhadhav himself to make them a part of the hearing. The attorney general assured that the government will follow the court’s directives.

The judged also instructed government officials to not make any sort of unnecessary comments on the Indian spy’s case.

The hearing has been adjourned till September 3.

Speaking to reporters outside the hearing, the attorney general said the court hasn’t considered yet whether Indian lawyers will be representing Jhadhav or any lawyers in Pakistan that have Indian nationality will do so.

Pakistan provides India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

On July 16, Pakistan provided consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request of India.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

In September 2019, India was provided consular access to Jadhav for the first time after his arrest. In December 2017, Jadhav met his mother and wife while in custody.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

“During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives,” said the FO statement. “He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.”

