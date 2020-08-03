Wonder Woman 3 will probably be my last in series; Director.

Speaking in a new interview with German publication Geek (translated and tweeted out by @DCMovieNews2), Jenkins talked Wonder Woman 1984, the upcoming sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman.

“WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn’t accommodate in the first movie,” she said of the Gal Gadot-starring superhero flick. “I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven’t seen what she is capable of.

“It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It’s an interesting dilemma.”

In December, Jenkins revealed that although there could be changes between now and the film’s eventual release, she already has an idea of what the third movie in the franchise will look like.

“It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it],” she said. “I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do.”

