Amazon Singapore Shines a Spotlight on Local Retailers this National Day
– To commemorate Singapore’s 55th
birthday, Amazon aims to recognize home-grown businesses and celebrate their
journeys by launching today dedicated “Shop
Local” storefront on Amazon.sg. The
curated page features four local brands’ founding stories and a plethora of
products from local businesses in categories such as home and home improvement,
electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games,
groceries and more.
“As Singaporeans come together to
celebrate the nation’s 55th birthday, we hope to help shoppers
discover and expand the support for local businesses through this new
initiative. We invite customers to learn more about the entrepreneurs behind
these homegrown businesses and check out their great products,” says Bernard
Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon Global
Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. “We are pleased to
welcome more local business onto Amazon.sg and look forward to helping them
expand their customer base and reach a global audience through our online
stores worldwide.”
Notable local brands featured on
“Shop Local” include: manufacturer of premium quality bedding with compostable
and bio-degradable fibers — EASVEN; local manufacturer of plant-based products for babies with sensitive
skin — Happyganics; personal care brand for those aspiring to
enjoy clear and beautiful skin — Porcelain Skin; and non-medicated
solutions provider for menstrual cramps — Blood.
Getting to know the local retailers on Amazon.sg
EASVEN
Singaporean founder Chen Yan
started her career with her family’s bedding and household goods business but
soon left to study Design in Arts in the UK before moving to Singapore in 2004.
In 2019, Yan returned to her passion and love for textile, fabric, and the
environment to start EASVEN, a purpose-built brand which
manufactures premium quality bedding using TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers that are
certified compostable and bio-degradable. Amidst COVID-19, Yan started selling
on Amazon to reach a global audience with low shipment costs.
“With Amazon, we’re not only
selling products, but a service, building our brand reputation, growing our
community, and connecting with our customers. As a young brand dealing with the
pandemic, selling online has been essential. We’ve been able to continue the
business, adapt quickly, and maintain the high quality and service of our
products,” said Yan, founder of EASVEN.
Happyganics
Happyganics was founded in 2015 in Singapore by parents
baby daughter started suffering from skin allergies. With pure plant-based
ingredients and natural products, ranging from detergent to hand sanitizer,
Happyganics manufactures locally and sells in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
Dawn from Happyganics said: “With
Amazon, we have been able to reach many more customers without increasing our
operations cost. The warehousing and logistical support has allowed us to
streamline operations and offer same-day delivery to meet customer expectations.
Furthermore, joining Amazon through the E-Commerce Booster Package has meant
that we can leverage its global footprint without having to rent retail space —
a huge cost saver to grow rapidly!”
Porcelain Skin
Started by mother-daughter duo
Jenny Teng and Pauline Ng, Porcelain is a home-grown brand that
grew swiftly fueled by the mutual love for skincare and passion to correct, not
conceal, skin troubles. Over the last 10 years, since 2009, Porcelain Skin has
received more than 80 beauty awards for both service and products and has plans
to expand across Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia.
Daughter and Managing Director
Pauline Ng said: “While we grow as a company, we are constantly looking for
ways to continue listening to customer feedback and improve our service to
build long-term relationships. We’ve just joined Amazon in June and are looking
forward to connecting with consumers domestically and internationally to
address their needs quickly.”
Blood
Frustrated by the lack of good
quality non-medicated solutions for menstrual cramps, Singaporeans Tan Peck
Ying and Caleb Leow developed MenstruHeat — the flagship product of Blood
— to help and support women across the world through their period cycles. They
started selling on Amazon in 2015 and have since grown their business on Amazon
across the US, UK, EU, Canada, Japan, Australia with plans to expand in India.
“Selling internationally with
Amazon has given us exposure beyond our shores — this has been really important
for our brand building and awareness. In fact, more than 50% of our online
sales come through Amazon today. Thanks to Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), since
our initial days, we have not had to worry about distribution and shipment
costs and can focus on managing inventory and growing the business,” said Peck
Ying, co-founder of Blood.
Discover the wide range of
selection from local retailers on Amazon.sg
Beyond the “Shop Local” showcase,
Amazon has launched Seller University so local businesses in Singapore can
access complimentary online tools and personalized support to better operate on
Amazon’s store. This is in addition to the E-Commerce Booster Package
collaboration with Enterprise Singapore where local retailers who sign up to
sell on Amazon.sg can avail a one-time grant of up to S$9,000 to enhance their E-Commerce
capabilities and reach more customers.
