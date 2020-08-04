Amazon Singapore Shines a Spotlight on Local Retailers this National Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 August 2020

– To commemorate Singapore’s 55th

birthday, Amazon aims to recognize home-grown businesses and celebrate their

journeys by launching today dedicated “Shop

Local” storefront on Amazon.sg. The

curated page features four local brands’ founding stories and a plethora of

products from local businesses in categories such as home and home improvement,

electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games,

groceries and more.

“As Singaporeans come together to

celebrate the nation’s 55th birthday, we hope to help shoppers

discover and expand the support for local businesses through this new

initiative. We invite customers to learn more about the entrepreneurs behind

these homegrown businesses and check out their great products,” says Bernard

Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon Global

Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. “We are pleased to

welcome more local business onto Amazon.sg and look forward to helping them

expand their customer base and reach a global audience through our online

stores worldwide.”

Notable local brands featured on

“Shop Local” include: manufacturer of premium quality bedding with compostable

and bio-degradable fibers — EASVEN; local manufacturer of plant-based products for babies with sensitive

skin — Happyganics; personal care brand for those aspiring to

enjoy clear and beautiful skin — Porcelain Skin; and non-medicated

solutions provider for menstrual cramps — Blood.

Getting to know the local retailers on Amazon.sg

EASVEN

Singaporean founder Chen Yan

started her career with her family’s bedding and household goods business but

soon left to study Design in Arts in the UK before moving to Singapore in 2004.

In 2019, Yan returned to her passion and love for textile, fabric, and the

environment to start EASVEN, a purpose-built brand which

manufactures premium quality bedding using TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers that are

certified compostable and bio-degradable. Amidst COVID-19, Yan started selling

on Amazon to reach a global audience with low shipment costs.

“With Amazon, we’re not only

selling products, but a service, building our brand reputation, growing our

community, and connecting with our customers. As a young brand dealing with the

pandemic, selling online has been essential. We’ve been able to continue the

business, adapt quickly, and maintain the high quality and service of our

products,” said Yan, founder of EASVEN.

Happyganics

Happyganics was founded in 2015 in Singapore by parents Dawn Teh and Leslie Wou after their

baby daughter started suffering from skin allergies. With pure plant-based

ingredients and natural products, ranging from detergent to hand sanitizer,

Happyganics manufactures locally and sells in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia,

Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Dawn from Happyganics said: “With

Amazon, we have been able to reach many more customers without increasing our

operations cost. The warehousing and logistical support has allowed us to

streamline operations and offer same-day delivery to meet customer expectations.

Furthermore, joining Amazon through the E-Commerce Booster Package has meant

that we can leverage its global footprint without having to rent retail space —

a huge cost saver to grow rapidly!”

Porcelain Skin

Started by mother-daughter duo

Jenny Teng and Pauline Ng, Porcelain is a home-grown brand that

grew swiftly fueled by the mutual love for skincare and passion to correct, not

conceal, skin troubles. Over the last 10 years, since 2009, Porcelain Skin has

received more than 80 beauty awards for both service and products and has plans

to expand across Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia.

Daughter and Managing Director

Pauline Ng said: “While we grow as a company, we are constantly looking for

ways to continue listening to customer feedback and improve our service to

build long-term relationships. We’ve just joined Amazon in June and are looking

forward to connecting with consumers domestically and internationally to

address their needs quickly.”

Blood

Frustrated by the lack of good

quality non-medicated solutions for menstrual cramps, Singaporeans Tan Peck

Ying and Caleb Leow developed MenstruHeat — the flagship product of Blood

— to help and support women across the world through their period cycles. They

started selling on Amazon in 2015 and have since grown their business on Amazon

across the US, UK, EU, Canada, Japan, Australia with plans to expand in India.

“Selling internationally with

Amazon has given us exposure beyond our shores — this has been really important

for our brand building and awareness. In fact, more than 50% of our online

sales come through Amazon today. Thanks to Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), since

our initial days, we have not had to worry about distribution and shipment

costs and can focus on managing inventory and growing the business,” said Peck

Ying, co-founder of Blood.

Discover the wide range of

selection from local retailers on Amazon.sg here.

Beyond the “Shop Local” showcase,

Amazon has launched Seller University so local businesses in Singapore can

access complimentary online tools and personalized support to better operate on

Amazon’s store. This is in addition to the E-Commerce Booster Package

collaboration with Enterprise Singapore where local retailers who sign up to

sell on Amazon.sg can avail a one-time grant of up to S$9,000 to enhance their E-Commerce

capabilities and reach more customers.

Interested local retailers can find out more information and sign up by

30 September 2020 here: https://services.amazon.sg/esg-e-commerce-booster-package.html

To find out more about selling on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.

