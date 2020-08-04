Applications Open for the Asian Fund for Cancer Research’s BRACE Award Venture Competition

First of Its Kind Investment Opportunity for Asia-Based Oncology Technology Start-Ups

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 August 2020 – The Asian Fund for Cancer Research (AFCR) is now accepting

applications from oncology start-ups for the Bridging Research from

Academia to Cancer Entrepreneurship (BRACE) Award Venture Competition. The event and program uniquely supports Asian entrepreneurs’

cancer technology commercialization and start-up business efforts.

The BRACE Award Venture Competition

offers financial and other support to oncology companies which most biopharmaceutical

corporations and investors deem as at too early a stage, including those

recently spun-out of cancer research laboratories. The program avails participants

to potential investment and cash awards, key opinion leaders, insightful

feedback from life sciences industry figures, increased visibility and

credibility, and opportunity to further tap into AFCR’s extensive global

network.

Accepted BRACE Award Venture

Competition applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of

leading cancer researchers and industry executives, investors and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, all accepted applications will have the opportunity to showcase

their companies and technologies in a short video to be voted on by the public

as the “People’s Choice.” Top applicants as determined by the selection

committee, along with the winning applicant of the online voting, will advance

as semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists will deliver virtual

private and confidential presentations to a world-class judging committee, and

two finalists will be selected and granted cash prizes of HK$10,000. Among the

finalists, professional due diligence will be performed in determining the

BRACE Award Venture Competition winner, which will receive up to HK$2,000,000 in

equity investment from AFCR and be announced and featured at the BIOHK2021 international

convention– scheduled for 10-13 March 2021 in Hong Kong.

“With the BRACE Award Venture

Competition and infusion of investment into its winner, AFCR aims to raise

awareness of the importance of accelerating commercialization of cancer research

innovations that could save patients’ lives” says Asian Fund for Cancer

Research Chief Executive Officer Sujuan Ba, Ph.D. “We also hope to build up

critically needed ecosystems helping life sciences entrepreneurs throughout the

Asia-Pacific region.“

“The BRACE Award Venture

Competition is an important addition to our region’s cancer technology and

biomedical industry environment, fostering ideas and approaches on the cutting

edge of research” expressed AFCR Chairman of the Board Gary

Wong, a partner of Hugill

& Ip Solicitors, which is one of the event sponsors.

“Few sources are willing to invest in high risk, pre-clinical start-ups and,

through the BRACE program, our organization is proud to be in the lead.“

Learn more about the BRACE Award Venture

Competition and apply before 31 August at https://afcr.org/en/brace-award/.

About the Asian Fund for Cancer Research

The Asian Fund for Cancer Research (AFCR) is a

non-profit organization committed to curing cancers that have significant

impacts on Asian populations. Headquartered in Hong Kong, AFCR is uniquely

positioned to implement in Asia the newest cancer research discoveries and

technologies from around the world, investigate the distinct causes of cancer

in Asian populations through innovative genetic and molecular research, and

develop more effective therapies tailored to the region’s cancer patients. For

more information, visit https://www.afcr.org.

About Hugill & Ip Solicitors





Hugill & Ip

Solicitors is an independent law firm providing bespoke legal advice and

exceptional client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and

businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally. Hugill & Ip provides high

quality legal services with integrity, professionalism and respect for clients

and the community. For more information, visit https://www.hugillandip.com.

About BIOHK2021

BIOHK2021 is the upcoming annual international

convention organized by the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization, introducing novel,

state-of-the-art biotech innovations from around the globe, with the purpose of

providing an extensive platform to allow pioneers of the industry to convene.

From infectious diseases like COVID-19, to the latest cancer treatments and

diagnostics, BIOHK2021 will cover relevant and timely topics in biotechnology.

For more information, visit https://bio-hk.com.