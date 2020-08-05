Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while declaring August 5 as the darkest day of the history of Kashmir, has said that this day may also prove to be beginning of the fall of India and its expansionism.

“The organized campaign launched by 56 groups of Kashmiri expatriates in five continents of the world against India’s action of August 5 in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will certainly frustrate India’s heinous and sordid designs,” he declared.

He was addressing two separate international webinars through video link from Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Yaum-e-Istehsal. These webinars were organized by Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General US-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Javed Rathore, Chairman, Kashmir Solidarity Forum.

The AK president stressed the Kashmiri expatriates and their Kashmir lobbying groups to mount pressure on India to end the lockdown of occupied Kashmir, lift uncalled for restrictions on media, and release all political detainees along with the juvenile Kashmiri prisoners languishing in the Indian prisons since August 5 last year.

“The responsibilities of the Kashmiri expatriates have increased manifold in the changed situation, and now they will have to take the Kashmir cause as their first and foremost priority by actively working with the members of the parliaments (MPs), civil society activists and media in the countries they are residing in to solicit support for the internationally-recognized right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that there was a need to raise voice against Indian settler-colonial project of Kashmir because, under the garb of this plan, India has constantly been engaged in changing demography of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to turn it into its settlement.

He pointed out that India had granted domicile of Kashmir to more than 400,000 Indian citizens during the last four months, and if this disgusting exercise continued, the demography of the whole state of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will change in the next three to four years.

He further pointed out that fascist Indian Occupation army had started the development of illegal settlements by amending Jammu and Kashmir Development Act in the occupied territory to grab the land of Kashmiris and facilitating the RSS and Shiv Sena goons to settle in the occupied territory.

Referring to the recent report of Genocide Watch, President Masood Khan said Kashmir has entered into the final stage of the 10 stages of genocide and the final stage is the complete annihilation of Kashmiris.

Drawing an analogy between new settler laws introduced by BJP-RSS regime in IIOJK and Nazi Germany, Khan said that Jews were legally eliminated by declaring non-citizen before they were physically eliminated in 1935 under Nuremberg Laws before the start of World War II.

The AJK president warned that India lacks the capability to come up to the expectations of the United States and some West European countries which desire to use it as a pawn against China.

Enumerating the success of Kashmiris and Pakistan in the wake of August 5, 2019, Indian actions in IOJK, Masood Khan said with the help of China, Pakistan has been able to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council for the first time in the last 50 years besides making important parliaments of the world including UK, European and French Parliament to speak for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He said world media also exposed the false narrative of India by publishing numerous reports about what is happening in Kashmir. AJK President appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates in highlighting the Kashmir issue on the international level.

Expressed his deepest appreciation to Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Javed Rathore and other diaspora community leaders for their continuous efforts in raising the issue of Kashmir in the USA, Europe and other parts of the world, the President said despite many challenges members of the Kashmiri community have been very steadfast in their struggle for achieving the freedom and liberty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising Malaysian leader and Chairman of Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Movement (MAPIM) Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President Masood termed him a trendsetter and an instrumental to get Friends of Kashmir Groups in ten Asian countries of the Asian region.

This was Azmi Abdul Hamid who have brought Muzaffarabad and Kuala Lumpur closer and also have facilitated the President to hold high-level meetings during his visit to Malaysia, he maintained.

