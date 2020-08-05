City Mayor hopes Sindh Govt to implement its pledges of financial help

HYDERABAD: Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain has expressed reservation on financial help by the Sindh government adding that Hyderabad city needs full attention. Mayor Hyderabad attended a meeting with Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah last day during CM’s visit of city to review the situation arising out of monsoon rains and removal of garbage of sacrificial animals after Eidul Azha. The meeting was also attended by minister of local bodies Syed Nasir Shah, Commissioner, deputy commissioner, DH h.D.A, MD WASA, HESCO Chief, and heads of concerned departments.

Mayor Hyderabad put up various issues of the city and expressed his reservations openly before the chief minister. He said that city needs full attention. He complained that during past years also minister of local bodies and CM himself had pledged to help MMC on emergency matters but those commitments have not been implemented so far. He said during the last 4 days the government has neglected HMC and Hyderabad city on issues and problems being faced to them as the government has not taken such issues seriously. He said at a meeting in Karachi minister of local bodies had assured of financial assistance with reference to rain emergency and removal of offal’s of sacrificial animals but HMC had to carry out both important works on its own and we were totally ignored by the government. He demanded financial support for the city. On sold waste management he said there was no such management nor have we water fill. This issue also needs the full attention of the government.

At the end of his speech, Mayor hoped that whatever issues of the city he has put up, will be given attention and that CM and LG minister may ensure full implementation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION