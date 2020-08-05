Commissioner Hyderabad leads rally on Youm Istesal Kashmir

HYDERABAD: Like all over Pakistan a rally on Youm Istehsal Kashmir was taken out here to show solidarity with Kashmiris of IOK to mark one year of revocation of IOK’s special status by Indian government.

Rally was led by Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro. Rally was taken out from Shahbaz building. Addressing rally Commissioner Hyderabad division said though Pakistan considers Indian Occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan’s Azad Kashmir yet India had given it special status to Kashmir even that special status which was repealed by Modi led Indian government last year on 5 August 2019 and imposed curfew since last one year to block the uprising of Kashmiris against Indian occupation and atrocities.

Participants of rally were carrying out banners inscribed with pledge to fight for rights of Kashmiris to last drop of blood. Rally was participated by district administration, WASA, H.D.A, police, education, social organizations, civil society and others.

Scores of other rallies were also taken out in city which marched on various roads of the city and converged at the press club.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION