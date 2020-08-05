Infor CloudSuite Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Infor, a global

leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that

Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor CloudSuite

in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP

for Product-Centric Enterprises. Infor was positioned highest for ability to

execute in the Visionaries quadrant.

a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for

Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, published June 22.

“We believe Infor’s placement as a Visionary

in this Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ability to provide CloudSuites

that are designed to serve certain specific needs of a variety of industries,

including manufacturing,

healthcare, distribution, public sector,

retail and hospitality,”

said Soma Somasundaram, Infor chief technology officer and president of

products. “Infor’s CloudSuites utilize our leading technology platform, Infor

OS to power next-generation user experiences, integrations and workflows, which

are designed to help increase productivity and collaboration.”

“Infor CloudSuites deliver back-office

operations, key industry analytics and reporting — along with mobile access and

implementation accelerators — in an effort to help lower companies’ risks and

help keep them current with the latest innovations,” he added. “This can

provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive performance and

scalability and assist in reducing time-to-value.”

In its Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for

Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, “By 2022, 30% of large

enterprises will have moved to a platform- and product-centric approach with

standardized ERP capabilities at the platform core.”

In addition, the report stated, “By 2025, the

top four ERP vendors will rebrand themselves as business platform providers.”

According to the Magic Quadrant report, “Gartner defines a product-centric

cloud ERP suite as a

set of loosely coupled products comprising:

Operational

ERP — supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality such as demand

management, order management, material requirements planning (MRP),

inventory management, supply chain/direct procurement, manufacturing

control capabilities, and distribution/logistics.

management functionality (those vendors that provide only financial

management as a suite are rated in a separate Magic Quadrant).

focused on indirect goods, services and capital equipment.

for cost management as well as staffing for operational resources.

industry-specific modules or applications including, but not limited to,

modules such as configure-to-order (CTO) or make-to-order (MTO), and field

service management (FSM), or broader application solutions like enterprise

asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM).”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for

Product-Centric Enterprises Tim Faith, Duy Nguyen, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck,

Christian Hestermann, 22 June 2020.

Gartner does not

endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications,

and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the

highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of

the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as

statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied,

with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or

fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact:

Phyllis

Tan

Infor

Asia Pacific

+65

9799 9133

phyllis.tan@infor.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud

software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000

customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress.

To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

