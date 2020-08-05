Infor CloudSuite Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Infor, a global
leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that
Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor CloudSuite
in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP
for Product-Centric Enterprises. Infor was positioned highest for ability to
execute in the Visionaries quadrant.
Download
a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for
Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, published June 22.
“We believe Infor’s placement as a Visionary
in this Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ability to provide CloudSuites
that are designed to serve certain specific needs of a variety of industries,
including manufacturing,
healthcare, distribution, public sector,
retail and hospitality,”
said Soma Somasundaram, Infor chief technology officer and president of
products. “Infor’s CloudSuites utilize our leading technology platform, Infor
OS to power next-generation user experiences, integrations and workflows, which
are designed to help increase productivity and collaboration.”
“Infor CloudSuites deliver back-office
operations, key industry analytics and reporting — along with mobile access and
implementation accelerators — in an effort to help lower companies’ risks and
help keep them current with the latest innovations,” he added. “This can
provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive performance and
scalability and assist in reducing time-to-value.”
In its Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for
Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, “By 2022, 30% of large
enterprises will have moved to a platform- and product-centric approach with
standardized ERP capabilities at the platform core.”
In addition, the report stated, “By 2025, the
top four ERP vendors will rebrand themselves as business platform providers.”
According to the Magic Quadrant report, “Gartner defines a product-centric
cloud ERP suite as a
set of loosely coupled products comprising:
- Operational
ERP — supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality such as demand
management, order management, material requirements planning (MRP),
inventory management, supply chain/direct procurement, manufacturing
control capabilities, and distribution/logistics.
- Financial
management functionality (those vendors that provide only financial
management as a suite are rated in a separate Magic Quadrant).
- Purchasing
focused on indirect goods, services and capital equipment.
- HCM —
for cost management as well as staffing for operational resources.
- Specialized,
industry-specific modules or applications including, but not limited to,
modules such as configure-to-order (CTO) or make-to-order (MTO), and field
service management (FSM), or broader application solutions like enterprise
asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM).”
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for
Product-Centric Enterprises Tim Faith, Duy Nguyen, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck,
Christian Hestermann, 22 June 2020.
Gartner does not
endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications,
and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the
highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of
the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as
statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied,
with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or
fitness for a particular purpose.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud
software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000
customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress.
To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- The
top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of
the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of
the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- 19 of
the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of
the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of
the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of
the top 5 brewers
- 17 of
the top 20 global banks
- 9 of
the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of
the top 10 global luxury brands
