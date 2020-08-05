Kantar Health Expands National Health and Wellness Survey into South Korea and Taiwan
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA AND TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Kantar Health, a leading global healthcare data,
analytics and research provider, today announces the expansion of its National
Health and Wellness Survey (NHWS) into South Korea and Taiwan. NHWS is the world’s largest patient-reported
outcomes survey and provides a unique patient perspective into health needs and
experiences.
Over 40,000 patients and caregivers in South Korea
and Taiwan will join the survey, increasing the global sample size to 250,000
patients across 12 markets, which already include Japan and China. In its 23rd
year of reporting, NHWS covers 200 medical conditions using validated research
instruments and disease-specific measures.
NHWS
also has the flexibility to uncover timely, synergistic insights around global
healthcare events through Pulse recontact surveys. The survey found that the
proportion of patients reporting symptoms of moderate to severe depression in
South Korea almost doubled from 16% to 30% since the start of the Covid-19
pandemic. In comparison, the proportion of
respondents reporting these symptoms in Taiwan, a country which has been widely
praised for its response to the pandemic, did not significantly change during
the same period.
Lynnette Cooke, Global CEO, Kantar Health,
commented, “Our goal is to understand
patients’ unmet needs and provide guidance in the development of new therapies
to improve health outcomes and resource utilisation. The National Health and
Wellness Survey stands alone globally in providing robust evidence of the
burden of illness that patients experience and the value that different medical
interventions can deliver.”
“With Patient-reported outcomes (PRO)
increasingly being considered as part of regulatory submissions and
reimbursement decisions in South Korea and Taiwan, we are delighted to add
these important countries to our global knowledge pool,” added Questa Lin,
General Manager, Taiwan, Kantar Health.
About Kantar Health
Kantar Health, a
division of Kantar, provides data, analytics and research to the life sciences
industry. As real-world evidence and commercialization partners, Kantar Health
enables clients to bring safe and effective treatment to patients around the
world. The team has expertise across a myriad of therapy areas, including
unique thought leadership in oncology and rare diseases. For more information
on how to optimize commercial launch plans, demonstrate real-world
effectiveness and safety, and build ongoing value substantiation to unlock your
full potential, visit www.kantar.com/expertise/health. Kantar helps clients
understand people and inspire growth.