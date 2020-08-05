Kashmir part of unfinished agenda of Pakistan: Daulatram Lohana

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulatram Lohana has asked India to give up its illegal occupation of Kashmir as it is part of Pakistan.

In a statement here he said Kashmir was Integral part of Pakistan’a agenda as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

He asked India to vacate Kashmir and end its cruel atrocities against Kashmiri people along with ending curfew and lockdown from Kashmir since it ended Kashmir’s special status by repealing article 370.

Lohana said according to Pakistani map Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and India must vacate it by pulling out its army otherwise Pakistan can get it vacated by force.

