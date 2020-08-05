Leading Tech Brand Baseus Announces 72-h AliExpress Super Brand Day Starting on August 10th
TOKYO,
JAPAN – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Baseus, a leading
consumer electronics brand, announced a new promotional campaign called “Super
Brand Day” on its official AliExpress store featuring exclusive coupons and unprecedented
discounts up to 71% off. The event is set to start on August 10th (at 0:00
Pacific Time, USA – at 16:00 Japan Time) and end on August 13th. Users can
receive even more special deals and unique gifts by joining the live broadcast
events and signing in continuously to the Baseus
official AliExpress store.
Baseus also welcomes its users to participate in its Facebook fan event to win
an iPhone gift pack.
Since
its establishment in 2011, Baseus has specialized in manufacturing phone
accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, earphones,
phone chargers, screen hanging lights, and car accessories.
This
company is particularly famous for its GaN (gallium nitride) chargers, which
are physically smaller but more efficient than traditional chargers. A few
examples are the world’s smallest 120W
GaN Charger, the world’s
first 65W three-port 2C1A GaN Charger, and the 10000-mAh
45W GaN Power Bank.
Other
exceptional products are the A2
Car Vacuum Cleaner and the i-wok
Screen Hanging Light, which is
perfect for those staring at a computer screen all day. The USB-C
Hub for MacBook Pro, in particular,
has even received the Japan Design Excellence Award. It works both as a HUB and
as a heat dispersing device with 9 port expansion, 40 Gbps transmission, and a
TB3 interface.
Despite being headquartered in Shenzhen (China),
Baseus has a growing global presence through its over 600 flagship stores in
more than 180 countries and regions worldwide.
Below is a more
detailed timeline of the Baseus Brand Day event:
- From July
20th to August 9th: pre-selling activity, exclusive gifts, and special
time-limited coupons for continuous sign-in and for sharing the link to
the Baseus AliExpress store;
- On August
10th: Brand Day event broadcast with even more appealing discounts;
- From August
10th to August 12th: Brand Day event special discounts;
About Baseus
Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that
mainly manufactures mobile phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small
household appliances, and car accessories.