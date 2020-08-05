Top Guns Join REBEL Fighting Championship

Vivian Xia joins REBEL FC as Sponsorship

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020

– REBEL

Fighting Championship (REBEL FC), a dynamic fightainment company, is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in

the way of its goal of becoming the first MMA promotion from Southeast Asia to

produce a full-fledged Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show in China and

develop the next generation of China-grown MMA superstars.

REBEL FC already has

an ace in place with famed Chinese director Xie Dikui, as the executive

producer of the planned MMA reality show. Xie is a household name for his work

on one of China’s biggest reality shows in the past decade, Where Are We

Going, Dad? (Chinese: 爸爸去哪儿; pinyin: Bàba qù nǎr), on Hunan Television, which debuted in 2013 and is currently being filmed

for the sixth season. He was the director for the series’ first (2013), second

(2014), third (2015) and fourth seasons (2016), as well as two movie

adaptations of the series. The series attracted an average of 75 million

viewers per episode every week and an astonishing TV viewership of 190 million

people in the 2015 season finale.

“Just like any

programme on terrestrial TV or streaming platform, the sponsorship team behind a

programme is its bedrock. Hence, REBEL FC is pulling out all the stops to

recruit the best in the business to give its reality show a strong boost.”

explains Justin Leong, CEO of REBEL FC.

“Our reality show

ties in with the REBEL FC’s core value of empowerment. We will empower our

fighters in and out of the ring as well as during and after their fight

careers. We want to empower our gym and brand partners. Our new sponsorship

colleagues will work towards a holistic partnership with our sponsors where

everyone will benefit — from everyday men and women who will be inspired by the

tales of the fighters’ determination to succeed against all odds in the reality

show to our brand partners who will be able to communicate the empowering

aspects of their products and services to the mainstream viewers,” emphasises

Leong.

Vivian Xia, who

joins REBEL FC as sponsorship director, is the promotion’s most significant

appointment to date. She spent most of her career from 1999 to 2018 — 16 years

— at The Nielson Company, a global marketing research firm headquartered in New

York City, USA. Nielsen’s possibly best known creation is the Nielsen ratings,

an analytical system that measures television, radio and newspaper audiences in

their respective media markets.

The highlight of her

work with Nielsen was building up a sports and entertainment department for the

company from 2016 to 2018 as Associate Director. This new department is

responsible for the business and product developments of the sports industry in

China. Major clients she managed with this new department were Hebei China

Fortune Football Club (image branding to fans), Tencent Sports (evaluation of NBA

sponsor exposure in the media), HUPU (industry prospect evaluation), Foshan

Xiqiao Marathon (event performance evaluation) and JD (sports goods industry

research).

From 2018, Xia went

on to join OCEANS Sports & Entertainment Inc. as its Vice President. OCEANS

is one of the leading sports marketing agencies in China specialising in

integrated sports marketing, event organisation and promotion, sponsorship

development, and building relevant relationships across China’s fast-growing

sports industry. At OCEANS, she was responsible for managing new businesses in

the country. A major client she handled was ADK, whom she facilitated to

successfully obtain the title sponsor of the WTA Final in Shenzhen in 2019.

Joining Vivian Xia

is Ophelia Yao, REBEL FC’s sponsorship manager, who has experience from IMG, a

global events and talent management company headquartered in New York, USA,

under Endeavor Group Holdings. Endeavor is best known for acquiring UFC in 2016

for 4 billion USD.

At IMG, Yao was Sales

Support & Client Servicing Manager at IMG Golf Asia, focusing on client

relations and servicing for the WGC-HSBC Champions project, building corporate

partnerships with Mercedes Benz, WeChat, Dell and TutorABC.

“It is an honour for

me and Ophelia to be a witness and participant in innovative sports marketing with

REBEL FC’s planned reality show. I think it is an exciting platform to

communicate MMA as a professional sports in the language of mass entertainment

that will resonate with the mass audience in China. The attributes of MMA

conveyed through the reality show can encourage positive thinking and

enterprising fighting spirit as well as revitalising national pride in everyone

in China,” elaborates Xia.

We hope to inspire

more innovative ideas for event operations and make REBEL an industry benchmark

and leader not only in China but around the world in the time to come,” she

adds.

With Xia and Yao

onboard, REBEL FC adds another milestone in its course towards bringining its

ambitious MMA reality show into fruition.

For more information on REBEL FC, please visit www.rebelfightingchampionship.com





About REBEL Fighting Championship

REBEL Fighting Championship is a dynamic fightainment

company, committed to bringing exciting and engaging mixed martial arts and

live event entertainment to our customers around the world. We are focused on

pursuing the highest standards of excellence in our live event production, MMA

talent development and promoting awareness of MMA.

Founded in May 2013 and headquartered in

Singapore, the company comprises a group of vibrant and creative professionals

with diverse backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event

management, public relations, and MMA matchmaking.