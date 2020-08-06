Chubb launches Work from Home insurance in Hong Kong SAR

HONG KONG SAR, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 August, 2020 – Chubb announced the launch of Work from Home

Insurance in Hong Kong SAR. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the

traditional office environment has increasingly become the home, as work from

home becomes the new normal. As businesses adapt to living with COVID-19 and

beyond, working from home is expected to remain a part of an employee’s

work-life.

Chubb’s Work from Home

Insurance has been tailored to enable employers to continue to care for the

health, safety and well-being of their employees whilst they work remotely.

Highlights of this product

include[1]:

Payment for psychological counselling of

employees diagnosed with stress disorders due to working from home. Ergonomic injury benefits for postural or

ergonomic stress or strains. Accidental death or permanent disability

payments due

to an accident at home or serious burns received as a result of cooking while

working from home. Coverage for employees who are injured

whilst carrying out their work away from their residence.

Stanley Wong, President of

Chubb’s general insurance business in Hong Kong SAR said, “Technological

advancements have allowed people to stay connected, and flexible work

arrangements may remain a part of every employee’s work week and expectations

even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. It is timely for Chubb to launch the

Work from Home Insurance to help employers meet the evolving employee care and

benefit needs.”

For more information about

Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance, please visit chubb.com/hk-en/business/work-from-home-insurance.aspx.



[1] These product highlights are an overview

of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact

terms, conditions and exclusions.

