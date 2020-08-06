Chubb launches Work from Home insurance in Hong Kong SAR
HONG KONG SAR, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 August, 2020 – Chubb announced the launch of Work from Home
Insurance in Hong Kong SAR. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the
traditional office environment has increasingly become the home, as work from
home becomes the new normal. As businesses adapt to living with COVID-19 and
beyond, working from home is expected to remain a part of an employee’s
work-life.
Chubb’s Work from Home
Insurance has been tailored to enable employers to continue to care for the
health, safety and well-being of their employees whilst they work remotely.
Highlights of this product
include[1]:
-
Payment for psychological counselling of
employees diagnosed with stress disorders due to working from home.
-
Ergonomic injury benefits for postural or
ergonomic stress or strains.
-
Accidental death or permanent disability
payments due
to an accident at home or serious burns received as a result of cooking while
working from home.
-
Coverage for employees who are injured
whilst carrying out their work away from their residence.
Stanley Wong, President of
Chubb’s general insurance business in Hong Kong SAR said, “Technological
advancements have allowed people to stay connected, and flexible work
arrangements may remain a part of every employee’s work week and expectations
even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. It is timely for Chubb to launch the
Work from Home Insurance to help employers meet the evolving employee care and
benefit needs.”
For more information about
Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance, please visit chubb.com/hk-en/business/work-from-home-insurance.aspx.
[1] These product highlights are an overview
of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact
terms, conditions and exclusions.
