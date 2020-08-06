CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 51% year on year to RMB 21.99 billion in July 2020
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 August 2020 – In July 2020,
the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB21.99 billion, representing a
year-on-year increase of approximately 51% (compared to July 2019). GFA
sold under contracts amounted to approximately 1,531,900 sq.m. Contracted ASP
was approximately RMB 14,400 / sq.m. in July 2020.
From
January to July 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB 102.72 billion.
GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately 6,427,800 sq.m. Contracted
ASP was approximately RMB 16,000 / sq.m. from January to July 2020.
Land Acquisition
In July 2020, the Group completed the following land
acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Equity Interest
|
Intended
|
Site
(sq.m.)
|
Total
(Excluding
|
Group’s
(RMB)
|
Average
Land
(Excluding
(RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Guiyang
|
Qinglong
|
100%
|
Residential
|
77,700
|
199,800
|
633,540,000
|
3,171
|
Kunming
|
Yanjia Shan
|
100%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
151,700
|
515,300
|
3,211,760,000
|
6,232
|
Kunming
|
KCJ2020-23
|
100%
|
Residential
|
46,700
|
116,800
|
553,980,000
|
4,744
|
Nanjing
|
G30 Fenghui
|
40%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
47,300
|
118,200
|
544,000,000
|
11,504
|
Nanjing
|
Phase II of
|
40%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
45,600
|
109,900
|
504,000,000
|
11,463
|
Suzhou
|
Sports Park
|
40%
|
Residential
|
73,900
|
133,000
|
1,607,790,000
|
30,228
|
Nanning
|
Hehe Road
|
33%
|
Residential
|
52,800
|
158,300
|
349,270,000
|
6,685
|
Hangzhou
|
Chaoyang
|
33%
|
Residential
|
105,900
|
285,800
|
1,640,210,000
|
17,388
Company
News
CIFI‘s
scrip dividend plan, which was announced in June 2020, met with an enthusiastic
response from the market. According to the plan, a total of 82,279,281 scrip
dividend shares were issued in lieu of HK$545.5 million in cash. This
strengthened the Group’s capital base. The Lin family and Mr. Lin Zhong have
taken up 45,248,366 scrip dividend shares. This increased the controlling
shareholders’ equity interests in CIFI to 54.32% and indicated that the major
shareholders are confident about the Company’s future business development.
On 8
June, CIFI published a stand-alone ESG report for the first time. This shows
that CIFI has adopted in advance the comprehensive disclosure requirements of
the ESG reporting guideline issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has
marked the Group’s significant improvement on the level and richness of the
disclosure of its information. The ESG report covers five key aspects, namely
green buildings, construction with quality, compliance and integrity, staff
welfare and philanthropy. CIFI has fulfilled its corporate responsibility in
those five key aspects and is committed to long-term, sustainable development.
On
14 June, CIFI successfully issued its first green bonds in Hong Kong to the
amount of US$300 million, at a coupon rate of 5.95% and with a tenor of
5.25 years. The green bonds met with strong demand from international
investors, attracting more than US$2.4 billion worth orders in peak time, or
over 8 times the size of the issue. Of the investors, 67% were from Asia and
33% from Europe. CIFI plans to use the proceeds to refinance its existing
debts and the eligible green projects under its Green Finance Framework.
CIFI
has won multiple awards for the fourth consecutive year in the “All-Asia
Executive Team Rankings” organized by Institutional Investor, an
international financial magazine in 2020. CIFI also has been rated as one of
the “Honored Companies” in Asia. CIFI’s rankings in the category of property
sector includes:
- “Best
IR Team in Asia” 1st Place
- “Best
CEO in Asia” Mr. LIN Feng 3rd
Place
- “Best
CFO in Asia” Mr. YANG Xin 3rd
Place
- “Best
IR Program in Asia” 3rd
Place
- “Best
ESG in Asia” 3rd Place
In
addition, Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited (“CIFI Ever
Sunshine”), which is a subsidiary of CIFI, has also made it to the “All-Asia
Executive Team Rankings” for the first time since its listing and has won
multiple awards. This has shown the industry’s recognition of CIFI Ever
Sunshine.
On
August 2, CIFI Ever Sunshine is pleased to announce that due to the increase in
the construction area of properties under management and the income from
community value-added services, and the inclusion of the financial performance
of Qingdao Yayuan Property Management Co. Ltd., it recorded year-on-year growth
of more than 80% in its unaudited consolidated net profit and year-on-year
growth of more than 60% in unaudited profit attributable to its owners for the
six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to same period in 2019.