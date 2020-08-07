ADC Thatta asks officers to plan Independence Day programs under SOPs

HYDERABAD: Additional deputy commissioner-1 Thatta Ubedullah Pahor has asked officers of all government departments to plan arrangements of celebration of independence day programs keeping in view SOPs of Sindh government at Taluka level. He asked them to make arrangements to keep all cities of district clean and hygienic in view of current spate of monsoons and to ensure hoisting of national flags on important buildings. He also asked Ulma to pray for security, peace, development and welfare of country in their Fajr prayers. This he said while addressing a meeting called at Darbar Hall Makli here to review arrangements of celebrations of 14 August 2020 independence day.

On this occasion, he asked assistant commissioners, TMOs, and other officers of the district to ensure cleanliness and hygienic situations of all towns of district and to convene meetings of officers of the various departments to finalize arrangements of independence day celebrations.

He also asked police officers to ensure security arrangements for independence day to avert any untoward incident. ADC Ubedullah Pahor told that main event of independence day will be held at police line Makli which will be inaugurated by deputy commissioner Thatta Muhammad Usman Tanvir and SSP Thatta by hoisting national flag while police squad will perform parade and salutes. ADC said later fruit and sweets will be distributed among patients at civil hospital and baked food among jail inmates. The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners, town officers of the district, officers of Rangers, police and other departments.

