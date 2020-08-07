Advanced Energy Introduces Innovative, Five-Output Power Supply For Solar PV Manufacturing Industry

Ascent MS optimizes power delivery and lowers costs for crystalline silicon PECVD processes in the production of solar cells

DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 7 August

2020 – Advanced Energy

(Nasdaq: AEIS) — a global

leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and

control solutions — today introduces its new industry-leading

Ascent® MS multi-output

power supply system. Designed to enable the lowest system and infrastructure

costs in the industry for solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor

deposition (PECVD) systems, the Ascent

MS builds on Advanced Energy’s long legacy of bringing power system innovation

to the manufacturing of advanced solar cells.

The Ascent MS

supports up to five independent chambers of passivated emitter and rear contact

(PERC) PECVD processes in a single unit, optimizing power delivery and

simplifying the deposition system design. The power system’s quick-connect power

outputs, single point of control and minimized need for water and input power

connections make for an optimized coater infrastructure. This enables faster

coater installation, higher manufacturing line reliability and lower cost per coater.

By supporting multiple tubes, the Ascent

MS allows solar PV equipment manufacturers to develop more cost-effective systems

that require less electrical and mechanical infrastructure than existing

solutions.

“The manufacturing of PERC solar cells is an exceptionally

competitive market,” said Dave McAninch, director of strategic marketing, Advanced

Energy. “Our Ascent MS takes

the economics of power delivery to a new level by delivering a system-level

solution designed specifically for today’s market needs.”

PERC has become the dominate solar cell technology shipped in

the past few years and has driven down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE)

significantly. By providing the industry with system solutions that continue to

deliver better economics to the market, Advanced Energy has long been a leader

in the solar PV manufacturing equipment market and is well-positioned to meet

the evolving technology demands of the solar cell market, including heterojunction

with intrinsic thin-layer technology (HIT), with a broad portfolio of market-leading solutions,

including RF, AC, DC and remote plasma source technologies.

Features of the Ascent MS include:

Up to five outputs per power system

15kW, 20kW, 30kW models to meet the

evolution in PERC technology and manufacturing

water, I/O and AC power input for all five power outputs

parameters and setpoints for each output

installation

For detailed technical specifications,

visit https://www.advancedenergy.com/products/plasma-power-generators/low-mid-frequency-power-systems/ascent-ms/.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced

Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of

highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control

solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions

enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of

industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,

telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering

know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company

builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth

for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted

more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is

headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit

www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced

Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.