Advanced Energy Introduces Innovative, Five-Output Power Supply For Solar PV Manufacturing Industry
Ascent MS optimizes power delivery and lowers costs for crystalline silicon PECVD processes in the production of solar cells
DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 7 August
2020 – Advanced Energy
(Nasdaq: AEIS) — a global
leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and
control solutions — today introduces its new industry-leading
Ascent® MS multi-output
power supply system. Designed to enable the lowest system and infrastructure
costs in the industry for solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor
deposition (PECVD) systems, the Ascent
MS builds on Advanced Energy’s long legacy of bringing power system innovation
to the manufacturing of advanced solar cells.
The Ascent MS
supports up to five independent chambers of passivated emitter and rear contact
(PERC) PECVD processes in a single unit, optimizing power delivery and
simplifying the deposition system design. The power system’s quick-connect power
outputs, single point of control and minimized need for water and input power
connections make for an optimized coater infrastructure. This enables faster
coater installation, higher manufacturing line reliability and lower cost per coater.
By supporting multiple tubes, the Ascent
MS allows solar PV equipment manufacturers to develop more cost-effective systems
that require less electrical and mechanical infrastructure than existing
solutions.
“The manufacturing of PERC solar cells is an exceptionally
competitive market,” said Dave McAninch, director of strategic marketing, Advanced
Energy. “Our Ascent MS takes
the economics of power delivery to a new level by delivering a system-level
solution designed specifically for today’s market needs.”
PERC has become the dominate solar cell technology shipped in
the past few years and has driven down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE)
significantly. By providing the industry with system solutions that continue to
deliver better economics to the market, Advanced Energy has long been a leader
in the solar PV manufacturing equipment market and is well-positioned to meet
the evolving technology demands of the solar cell market, including heterojunction
with intrinsic thin-layer technology (HIT), with a broad portfolio of market-leading solutions,
including RF, AC, DC and remote plasma source technologies.
Features of the Ascent MS include:
- Up to five outputs per power system
- 15kW, 20kW, 30kW models to meet the
evolution in PERC technology and manufacturing
- Single point of communication,
water, I/O and AC power input for all five power outputs
- Independent ON/OFF times, arc
parameters and setpoints for each output
- Modular power connectors for rapid
installation
For detailed technical specifications,
visit https://www.advancedenergy.com/products/plasma-power-generators/low-mid-frequency-power-systems/ascent-ms/.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced
Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of
highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control
solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions
enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of
industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,
telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering
know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company
builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth
for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted
more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is
headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit
www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced
Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.