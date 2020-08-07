Leong Poh Kee partners up with Impossible Marketing for digital outreach

SINGAPORE

August 2020 – The name Leong Poh Kee may come across as unfamiliar to many

digital natives. Yet, this unassuming

company with almost 90 years of history is definitely a force to be reckoned

with in the watch industry. Leong Poh Kee is a homegrown watch company in

Singapore which started out as a humble watch repair shop in the 1930s. The

family-run business has since expanded to become a trusted watch dealer familiar

to watch enthusiasts and serious collectors in the region.

Operating from its retail store at Beach

Road, Leong Poh Kee distributes fashion and high-end watches in Singapore, including timepieces from brands such as Sarcar, Leonard Montres, Romago Swiss and Ball Watch. Anyone from casual watch-wearers to avid collectors will be able to

find something to suit their taste, be it tough and functional sports watches,

or trendy and classy dress watches. But what really sets this watch dealer

apart is their special interest in promoting unique brands with distinct

styles, which began way back in the 1970s with the dealer’s exclusive

partnership with jewellery watch brand Sarcar.

Leong Poh Kee’s legacy of providing good customer

service and maintaining friendships have let many loyal customers patronise the

store amidst this challenging time. Nevertheless, the forward-looking watch

dealer also seeks to make moves to progress with times, embrace digital

landscape and cultivate a strong digital presence.

Leong Poh Kee now offers customers the option

of browsing and purchasing watches online, as the company recognises the

growing need to reach out to a younger, tech-savvier demographic. Last year,

the company has also launched accounts on social media in its bid to raise

awareness of its name online and attract new audiences to its stores.

In order to bolster their online outreach

efforts, the watch company has recently reached out to local digital marketing

firms for their expertise. Managing Leong Poh Kee’s digital marketing strategy

today is local internet marketing firm, Impossible Marketing. The agency has an

established track record in helping client companies boost web traffic and

brand awareness through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing

(SMM), and search engine optimisation (SEO).

For

more information, please visit: https://www.lpk.com.sg/.