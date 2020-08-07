NTUC LearningHub Commemorates National Day By Offering An Estimated Total of Over SGD 1 Million Worth of Access To Free Courses On Online Learning Platform, LHUB GO

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 August 2020 – In celebration of National Day, and as a gesture of solidarity to help Singaporeans emerge stronger from the pandemic, NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) today launched its rebranded online learning platform, LHUB GO, which will offer 100 free courses to the general public and 200 free courses to NTUC Union Members for six months. Launched in partnership with Go1.com, the leading online content hub for on-demand training, this initiative represents an estimated total of over SGD 1 million worth of access to courses.

The initiative comes on the back of the platform’s success since its launch in April 2020, where NTUC LHUB worked with Go1 to launch 100 free courses during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period. Within four months, the platform has garnered over 88,000 sign-ups and accumulated over 23 million minutes of online learning. Popular courses include Emotional Intelligence, Communication Skills, Digital Marketing, Data Analysis and Python coding.

To further encourage self-directed skills transformation, LHUB GO will continue providing the 100 free online courses offered to the general public for another six months until 7 February 2021 through the online portal ‘Learn100’. An additional 100 free online courses will be offered to NTUC Union Members and new NTUC LHUB trainees through the portal ‘Learn200’.

LHUB GO Learn200 will allow learners to access a library of free courses including Adaptive, Technology and Technical skills in demand, and will feature new features such as curated pathways. These pathways are in line with employer-coveted skill sets such as Leadership and Adaptability, as well as Data Analytics, and will further supplement learning needs of workers who are navigating the New Normal.

“As we celebrate the nation’s 55th birthday, NTUC LHUB will extend this initiative to help us emerge stronger as one nation. With this spirit of unity and solidarity, we hope LHUB GO will support our workforce through changing times. We were encouraged by the high sign-up and platform engagement rates of the free courses we launched during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period. I would like to encourage the current learners to learn more and the new learners to join in and seize the opportunity to upskill or get a taste of new subjects through this platform. There is never a better time to take that first step to learn, as we ride through this trying pandemic,” says NTUC LHUB CEO Kwek Kok Kwong.

“We congratulate Singapore on the 55th anniversary of independence and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to strengthen and expand our relationship with NTUC LHUB. Go1 is passionate about helping individuals and organisations with lifelong learning, and we’re proud to partner with NTUC LHUB to equip learners on LHUB GO with the best tools and content for re-skilling. We have no doubt that the free courses on LHUB GO will be a great learning experience and serve to enhance Singaporeans’ career paths,” says Go1 co-founder Vu Tran.

To find out more, visit ntuclearninghub.com/lhub-go/.

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cybersecurity, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000 organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1, asynchronous online courses.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.

About Go1





Go1 makes it easy for organisations to learn, with the world’s most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world’s top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 1.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is the world leader in online learning.

Go1 has raised over US$80 million in total funding from investors including M12 – Microsoft’s venture fund, SEEK, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter and Oxford University. To learn more about Go1, visit www.go1.com.